Advertisement
World News
Jan. 1, 2022 / 2:31 PM

Desmond Tutu eulogized at state funeral as crusader for freedom

By Don Jacobson
1/2
Desmond Tutu eulogized at state funeral as crusader for freedom
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a eulogy during the state funeral of Archbishop Desmond Tutu during his state funeral at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday. Photo by Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE/Pool

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was remembered as a indefatigable crusader for justice and freedom during an official state funeral service in Cape Town on Saturday.

Tutu, who died Sunday at age 90, was praised as a global icon for equality and peace by family, admirers and dignitaries at the service in St George's Cathedral.

Advertisement

"Even after the advent of democracy, he did not hesitate to draw attention, often harshly, to our shortcomings as leaders of the democratic state," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during his eulogy.

"Our departed father was a crusader in the struggle for freedom, for justice, for equality and for peace, not just in South Africa, the country of his birth, but around the world as well," he added.

RELATED Desmond Tutu's body to lie in state in South Africa starting Thursday

Referring to him by his nickname "The Arch," Ramaphosa said Tutu "bequeathed us many things -- the importance of having the courage of one's convictions, solidarity with the oppressed, delivering on the promises made by the constitution, and many others."

Beloved by his countrymen as one of the faces in the fight against South Africa's minority rule and apartheid, Tutu's body lay in state at the cathedral since Thursday to give mourners an opportunity to pay tribute.

Advertisement

His remains will be "aquamated," or cremated by water, and interred at the cathedral, according to Dr. Mamphela Ramphele, the acting chairperson of the Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property Trust.

RELATED Desmond Tutu earned respect, love of millions

Also attending the state funeral were Tutu's widow Leah Nomalizo Tutu, his daughter Nontombi Naomi Tutu, King of Lesotho Letsie III and former South African presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

Rev. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said Tutu "lit up the world" in prerecorded remarks presented at the event.

"For myself or any other Archbishop of Canterbury to give a tribute to 'the' Archbishop is like a mouse giving a tribute to an elephant," he said, describing the Tutu and the late President Nelson Mandela as two "towering figures" given to the world by South Africa.

RELATED South Africa begins week of events mourning death of anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu

"He never ceased to speak prophetically, he never ceased to speak powerfully," Welby said of Tutu.

Tutu served as the first Black archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, and as the leader of the Anglican Church in South Africa often celebrated Mass at St George's Cathedral.

He once led the South African Council of Churches, emphasizing non-violent means of protest throughout anti-apartheid movements in the 1980s and encouraging other countries to introduce economic sanctions against the country unless apartheid was lifted.

Advertisement

Tutu became chair of South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission when apartheid ended and Mandela became the country's first Black president.

The intensive public inquiry took testimony from victims of human rights abuses in the then minority-rule government to seek restorative justice.

Latest Headlines

874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
World News // 6 minutes ago
874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- France's Interior Ministry said Saturday that 874 cars were burned during New Year's celebrations, down from numbers in 2019 while arrests rose.
Pope Francis decries violence against women in New Year's Day homily
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis decries violence against women in New Year's Day homily
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis strongly condemned violence against women Saturday in a New Year's Day homily focusing on the Blessed Virgin Mary and the plight of young mothers fleeing war and conflict.
North Korea focuses on economy in 2022 policy direction
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea focuses on economy in 2022 policy direction
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made clear he will place policy priorities in 2022 on developing the national economy and bolstering antivirus efforts, according to Pyongyang's state media Saturday.
Pope Francis attends NYE prayer service but cancels nativity scene visit
World News // 23 hours ago
Pope Francis attends NYE prayer service but cancels nativity scene visit
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis attended a prayer service at St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, but canceled his customary post-service visit to the life-sized nativity scene in St. Peter's Square to prevent crowds from gathering.
Germany shuts down three of six nuclear power plants
World News // 1 day ago
Germany shuts down three of six nuclear power plants
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Germany powered down three of its six nuclear power plants on Friday as part of its plan to end atomic power and use more sustainable energy sources.
Cathay Pacific says there will be airline disruptions
World News // 1 day ago
Cathay Pacific says there will be airline disruptions
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Rising coronavirus cases around the world, sparked by the Omicron variant, continued to play havoc with travel and other industries on the final day of 2021.
South Africa lifts overnight curfew, believes Omicron peaked
World News // 1 day ago
South Africa lifts overnight curfew, believes Omicron peaked
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- South Africa lifted its overnight curfew with officials saying they believe the Omicron wave may have peaked.
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
World News // 1 day ago
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Citing supply chain issues, Ikea raised the price of its flat-pack furniture by 50% after Christmas.
France relaxes ban on British travelers trying to return to EU homes
World News // 1 day ago
France relaxes ban on British travelers trying to return to EU homes
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The French government on Thursday lifted its block on British citizens seeking to transit through France to return to their homes in the European Union.
Sudanese forces kill 4 anti-coup protesters
World News // 1 day ago
Sudanese forces kill 4 anti-coup protesters
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Sudanese security forces shot and killed four people protesting military rule Thursday, a doctors' rights group said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisiana judge resigns over racial slur video
Louisiana judge resigns over racial slur video
West Virginia approves permit for pipeline construction
West Virginia approves permit for pipeline construction
Pope Francis attends NYE prayer service but cancels nativity scene visit
Pope Francis attends NYE prayer service but cancels nativity scene visit
Naples Zoo president discusses shooting death of tiger
Naples Zoo president discusses shooting death of tiger
Mall of America shooting leaves two injured
Mall of America shooting leaves two injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement