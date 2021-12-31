Advertisement
World News
Dec. 31, 2021 / 8:57 AM

Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost

By Zarrin Ahmed
1/2
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
IKEA increased prices, citing supply chain issues.  File Photo by Robin Utrecht/EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Citing supply chain issues, Ikea raised the price of its flat-pack furniture by 50% after Christmas.

The retailer said that it was not able to continue absorbing the cost of raw materials, transport and logistics.

Advertisement

Ingka Holding BV, the largest owner and operator of Ikea stores, announced on Thursday that it was planning to raise prices by 9% on average.

The company said that cost increases are "felt most in North America and Europe."

Earlier this year, Ikea warned that prices would rise. Bottlenecks in shipping materials from Asia to Europe caused significant delays.

Increased furniture prices come with broader concerns about the rising cost of living.

Britain's inflation hit a 10-year-high of 5.1% in November. Energy bills and rising taxes may result in a "year of the squeeze" in 2022.

Advertisement

Read More

France relaxes ban on British travelers trying to return to EU homes 1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado Unemployment filings rise in U.S., but still far below prepandemic levels

Latest Headlines

France relaxes ban on British travelers trying to return to EU homes
World News // 14 hours ago
France relaxes ban on British travelers trying to return to EU homes
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The French government on Thursday lifted its block on British citizens seeking to transit through France to return to their homes in the European Union.
Sudanese forces kill 4 anti-coup protesters
World News // 16 hours ago
Sudanese forces kill 4 anti-coup protesters
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Sudanese security forces shot and killed four people protesting military rule Thursday, a doctors' rights group said.
Welsh squirrel bites 18 people before being captured
World News // 17 hours ago
Welsh squirrel bites 18 people before being captured
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A squirrel named Stripe attacked 18 people in North Wales before being trapped and handed to the RSPCA.
Liverpool taxi bomber warned brother about doing 'something bad'
World News // 18 hours ago
Liverpool taxi bomber warned brother about doing 'something bad'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A man who detonated a bomb outside a Liverpool hospital in November warned his brother prior to the incident, senior coroner Andre Rebello said during a hearing Thursday at Liverpool and Wirral coroner's court.
Citroen apologizes for commercial some said was sexual harassment
World News // 20 hours ago
Citroen apologizes for commercial some said was sexual harassment
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Middle East carmaker Citroen apologized for a commercial many on social media said was a form of sexual harassment.
U.S. ships, global task force bust $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. ships, global task force bust $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An international maritime task force has intercepted roughly $4 million worth of heroin in the Arabian Sea, authorities said on Thursday -- adding to the nearly $200 million in seizures worldwide in 2021.
Bird flu spreads throughout Europe, other regions
World News // 23 hours ago
Bird flu spreads throughout Europe, other regions
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- German health officials said Thursday that Europe is experiencing a devastating avian bird flu outbreak affecting wild birds and poultry farms as humans continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iran says it's launched satellite-carrying rocket amid revived nuclear talks
World News // 23 hours ago
Iran says it's launched satellite-carrying rocket amid revived nuclear talks
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Iran said Thursday that it has launched a rocket carrying satellite equipment about 300 miles into the atmosphere -- which is well above the level needed to achieve low Earth orbit.
Aid group says 2 workers among adults and children killed in Myanmar on Christmas Eve
World News // 1 day ago
Aid group says 2 workers among adults and children killed in Myanmar on Christmas Eve
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Humanitarian aid group Save the Children says two of its staffers were among dozens of people, including children, who were killed in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve by the country's military.
Lebanese end 2021 with more poverty, no holiday joy
World News // 1 day ago
Lebanese end 2021 with more poverty, no holiday joy
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- With the majority of Lebanese further impoverished by the country's acute economic crisis, year-end festivities are no occasion for joy. Celebrating Christmas and New Year's has become a luxury that few can afford.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement