Advertisement
World News
Dec. 31, 2021 / 12:21 PM

Germany shuts down three of six nuclear power plants

By Zarrin Ahmed
1/2
Germany shuts down three of six nuclear power plants
The Grohnde Nuclear Power Plant is one of three German nuclear power plants that was decommissioned on Friday. Photo by Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Germany powered down three of its six nuclear power plants on Friday as part of its plan to end atomic power and use more sustainable energy sources.

The Brokdorf, Grohnde, and Gundremmingen C went offline while the Emsland, Isar 2 and Neckarwesthein 2 nuclear plants will be powered off by Dec. 31, 2022 at the latest.

Advertisement

Federal Environment and Nuclear Safety Minister Steffi Lemke said that the phase-out will make the country safer and help avoid nuclear waste.

The nuclear phase-out is far from over, the Federal Environment and Consumer Protection Ministry added.

Other efforts will include the dismantling of the plants, finding a repository for high-level radioactive waste, and permanent solutions for low-level and medium-level radioactive waste.

Nuclear energy currently accounts for about 10% of Germany's electricity production.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck said that the security of energy supply in Germany is still guaranteed.

"Now it is important to push ahead with the restructuring of our energy supply," he said. "With the massive expansion of renewable energies and the acceleration of grid expansion, we will show that this is possible in Germany. "

Advertisement

France is also planning to scale down its nuclear energy by 2035, investing $1.137 million into the research and development of smaller nuclear reactors and renewable energies.

Belgium vowed to shut down all of its current nuclear power plants by 2025 and make way for new nuclear reactors.

Read More

Iran says it's launched satellite-carrying rocket amid revived nuclear talks Belgium agrees to shut down its 7 nuclear reactors by 2025 Kim Jong Un's decade in power: Starvation, repression, brutal rule

Latest Headlines

Cathay Pacific says there will be airline disruptions
World News // 1 hour ago
Cathay Pacific says there will be airline disruptions
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Rising coronavirus cases around the world, sparked by the Omicron variant, continued to play havoc with travel and other industries on the final day of 2021.
South Africa lifts overnight curfew, believes Omicron peaked
World News // 1 hour ago
South Africa lifts overnight curfew, believes Omicron peaked
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- South Africa lifted its overnight curfew with officials saying they believe the Omicron wave may have peaked.
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
World News // 3 hours ago
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Citing supply chain issues, Ikea raised the price of its flat-pack furniture by 50% after Christmas.
France relaxes ban on British travelers trying to return to EU homes
World News // 17 hours ago
France relaxes ban on British travelers trying to return to EU homes
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The French government on Thursday lifted its block on British citizens seeking to transit through France to return to their homes in the European Union.
Sudanese forces kill 4 anti-coup protesters
World News // 19 hours ago
Sudanese forces kill 4 anti-coup protesters
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Sudanese security forces shot and killed four people protesting military rule Thursday, a doctors' rights group said.
Welsh squirrel bites 18 people before being captured
World News // 20 hours ago
Welsh squirrel bites 18 people before being captured
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A squirrel named Stripe attacked 18 people in North Wales before being trapped and handed to the RSPCA.
Liverpool taxi bomber warned brother about doing 'something bad'
World News // 21 hours ago
Liverpool taxi bomber warned brother about doing 'something bad'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A man who detonated a bomb outside a Liverpool hospital in November warned his brother prior to the incident, senior coroner Andre Rebello said during a hearing Thursday at Liverpool and Wirral coroner's court.
Citroen apologizes for commercial some said was sexual harassment
World News // 23 hours ago
Citroen apologizes for commercial some said was sexual harassment
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Middle East carmaker Citroen apologized for a commercial many on social media said was a form of sexual harassment.
U.S. ships, global task force bust $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. ships, global task force bust $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An international maritime task force has intercepted roughly $4 million worth of heroin in the Arabian Sea, authorities said on Thursday -- adding to the nearly $200 million in seizures worldwide in 2021.
Bird flu spreads throughout Europe, other regions
World News // 1 day ago
Bird flu spreads throughout Europe, other regions
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- German health officials said Thursday that Europe is experiencing a devastating avian bird flu outbreak affecting wild birds and poultry farms as humans continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Citroen apologizes for commercial some said was sexual harassment
Citroen apologizes for commercial some said was sexual harassment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement