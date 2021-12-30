Trending
Dec. 30, 2021

Liverpool taxi bomber warned brother about doing 'something bad'

By UPI Staff
A sign of Liverpool Women's Hospital at Rutland Avenue in Liverpool. File Photo by EPA-EFE

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A man who detonated a bomb outside a Liverpool hospital in November called his brother with a warning prior to the incident, senior coroner Andre Rebello said during a hearing Thursday at Liverpool and Wirral coroner's court.

Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, was killed when a bomb he was carrying was detonated in a taxi outside of Liverpool's Women's Hospital on Nov. 14.

Swealmeen called his brother before the incident asking if his family would be affected if he "did something bad," Rebello told the court.

Swealmeen's brother -- who lives in the United States and remains unidentified -- said that his brother called him two days before the bombing.

"He says towards the end of call Emad said something like 'if I do something bad that will affect the family, what do you think?'" Rebello said, according to The Guardian.

His brother told him not to do anything, Rebello said.

Swealmeen was previously imprisoned in the Middle East for assault and was previously convicted for possession of an offensive weapon in Liverpool.

He entered Britain in May 2014 with a Jordanian passport, falsely claimed to be of Syrian heritage on asylum applications, and was a practicing Muslim despite converting to Christianity.

Taxi driver David Perry escaped from the blast, which was caused by a homemade bomb.

Swealmeen was found to have bought 2,000 ball bearings and rented a flat to manufacture the device with murderous intent, the court heard.

The apartment on Rutland Avenue was paid for in cash by Swealmeen and used as a bomb-making factory.

