Citroen apologizes for commercial some said was sexual harassment

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Middle East carmaker Citroen and popular Egyptian pop singer Amr Diab found themselves on the wrong side of viral video Thursday, with the auto company issuing an apology for a commercial many on social media said was a form of sexual harassment.
Citroen was using Diab to promote one of the new features on the car, a built-in camera that allows the driver to photograph scenes outside of the vehicle. In the video, the singer takes a picture of an attractive woman who walks in front of the car and they are seen together later having dinner.