Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the port city of Latakia, Syria, on Tuesday. Photo by SANA via EPA-EFE

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Israeli military has attacked a vital Syrian port for the second time this month, Syrian authorities said on Tuesday. Syrian state-run media reported that Israeli missiles attacked the port of Latakia late Monday. The attack created a fire in the containment terminal, it noted. Advertisement

The missiles were fired from the Mediterranean Sea, Syrian media reported. Latakia is located about 75 miles southwest of Aleppo on Syria's northwestern coast.

The fires in the container yard caused damage that spread to a nearby hospital and residential buildings.

Latakia is Syria's primary port city and is located southeast of Syria's border with Turkey. Most imports are brought into Syria at Latakia.

Firefighters controlled the blaze after several hours, state-run SANA reported.

Israeli warplanes previously attacked the Latakia port on Dec. 7.

No injuries were reported during the strike on Monday.