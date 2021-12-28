Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 8:48 AM

Russia court orders top human rights group to dissolve over various 'violations'

By Clyde Hughes
Russia court orders top human rights group to dissolve over various 'violations'
In recent years, Memorial has been accused of terrorism and extremism as the Russian government under President Vladimir Putin ramped up efforts to control dissent.  Photo by Evgeny Odinokov/Sputnik/EPA-EFE

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Russia's best-known human rights organization faces extinction after the country's Supreme Court ordered Tuesday that it be shut down.

The International Memorial Society, known as Memorial, was formed with the help of Nobel Peace laureate Andrei Sakharov during the last years of the Soviet Union as it exposed its array of prison camps that were holding political prisoners.

Advertisement

In recent years, the organization has been accused of terrorism and extremism as the Russian government under President Vladimir Putin ramped up efforts to control dissent.

The Russian Supreme Court said Memorial has repeatedly violated Russia's foreign agent law and should be shut down.

Prosecutors argued that the organization systematically refuses to label itself as a "foreign agent" on its website and other published materials, as required.

Attorneys for Memorial argued there's "no legal basis" for the move and said the agent designation is being used to crack down on independent groups in Russia.

"Shutting down Memorial is worse than a crime," said Vyacheslav Igrunov, a Soviet-era dissident and founding member of the group, according to The Moscow Times. "It's a terrible mistake that will come back to bite the authorities."

Advertisement

Memorial attorney Maria Eismont said on Tuesday that the group will appeal the decision.

"We consider the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation that satisfied the lawsuit of the Prosecutor-General's office illegitimate and unfounded and will appeal it," Eismont said, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

"This is an unfair decision that will harm [Russia]."

Pictures of the Year: UPI's best images from 2021

Supporters of President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count that would certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election in Washington on January 6. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Read More

More than 10,000 Russian troops return to base after training near Ukraine Putin: Russia's response could 'vary' for U.S., NATO on Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Syria says Israel has again attacked vital port city of Latakia
World News // 40 minutes ago
Syria says Israel has again attacked vital port city of Latakia
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Israeli military has attacked a vital Syrian port for the second time this month, Syrian authorities said on Tuesday.
Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 6 others charged with sedition
World News // 1 hour ago
Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 6 others charged with sedition
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai now faces a charge of sedition after prosecutors said Tuesday that his former newspaper published seditious materials that promoted independence for the Chinese-controlled island.
France tightens COVID-19 restrictions, Britain stands pat ahead of New Year's
World News // 13 hours ago
France tightens COVID-19 restrictions, Britain stands pat ahead of New Year's
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- France announced tightened COVID-19 protocols on Monday, while Britain said it will not implement new restrictions before the new year.
Police investigate video linked to Windsor Castle crossbow suspect
World News // 17 hours ago
Police investigate video linked to Windsor Castle crossbow suspect
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- British police are investigating a video linked to the masked intruder armed with a crossbow who was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
South Korea military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031
World News // 18 hours ago
South Korea military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's military approved a plan Monday to locally develop and deploy a reconnaissance and surveillance drone by 2031 to better defend the country's northwestern border islands,
Polish president Andrzej Duda vetoes divisive media ownership law
World News // 18 hours ago
Polish president Andrzej Duda vetoes divisive media ownership law
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a controversial media ownership law that if enacted could have forced U.S.-owned broadcaster TVN24 off the air in the country.
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
World News // 19 hours ago
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday.
More than 10,000 Russian troops return to base after training near Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
More than 10,000 Russian troops return to base after training near Ukraine
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- More than 10,000 Russian troops have completed over a month of training in areas near the Ukrainian border and will return to base, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.
Climate-driven weather disasters inflicted billions in damage in 2021, study says
World News // 23 hours ago
Climate-driven weather disasters inflicted billions in damage in 2021, study says
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Climate change-related weather events worldwide in 2021 caused billions of dollars in damage, according to an annual study by a British non-government organization published Monday.
Hong Kong police seize 1.27 tons of ketamine in bust
World News // 23 hours ago
Hong Kong police seize 1.27 tons of ketamine in bust
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong made their largest ketamine bust to date, seizing 1.27 tons of the drug and arresting four in relation to its distribution.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Richard Marcinko, Navy vet and designer of famed SEAL Team Six, dies at 81
Richard Marcinko, Navy vet and designer of famed SEAL Team Six, dies at 81
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement