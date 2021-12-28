Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 10:12 AM

TikTok replaces Google as world's most popular website

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
TikTok replaces Google as world's most popular website
Cloudfare added that although TikTok is getting more traffic, Facebook still has more worldwide users among social sites.  File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- TikTok has replaced Google as the Internet's most popular domain for 2021, according to the cybersecurity company Cloudflare on Tuesday.

TikTok is a video-focused social media site run by the Chinese company ByteDance.

Advertisement

"It was on February 17, 2021, that TikTok got the top spot for a day," Joao Tome and Sofia Cardita wrote for Cloudfare in a blog post. "Back in March, TikTok got a few more days and also in May, but it was after Aug. 10, that TikTok took the lead on most days.

"There were some days when Google was No. 1, but October and November were mostly TikTok's days, including on Thanksgiving and Black Friday."

Facebook sagged from No. 2 to No. 3, followed by Microsoft at No. 4, Apple at No. 5, Amazon at No. 6 and Netflix at No. 7.

YouTube, which is owned by Google's parent Alphabet, was eighth, Twitter was ninth and WhatsApp tenth. Instagram dropped out of the Top 10 this year.

Cloudfare added that although TikTok is getting more traffic, Facebook still has more worldwide users among social sites.

In 2020, TikTok and ByteDance withstood a pressure campaign by former President Donald Trump's administration to sell its business in the United States over supposed national security threats.

Advertisement

A federal judge ultimately blocked the White House from banning the TikTok app for U.S. users.

Read More

Misinformation could be a growing challenge in 2022, experts predict Instagram head Adam Mosseri grilled by Congress on efforts to protect children ADL finds 'cracks in enforcement' of anti-Holocaust posts on Facebook

Latest Headlines

North Korea pushes back after U.S. keeps it on state sponsors of terrorism list
World News // 34 minutes ago
North Korea pushes back after U.S. keeps it on state sponsors of terrorism list
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- North Korea hit back Tuesday at a recent U.S. decision to retain it on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, accusing Washington of having engaged in terrorist acts under the pretext of "counterterrorism."
South Korea urges Japan not to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea urges Japan not to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea called Tuesday for Japan's retraction of a push to list a former mine linked to wartime forced labor as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, calling it "very deplorable."
Syria says Israel has again attacked vital port city of Latakia
World News // 2 hours ago
Syria says Israel has again attacked vital port city of Latakia
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Israeli military has attacked a vital Syrian port for the second time this month, Syrian authorities said on Tuesday.
Russia court orders top human rights group to dissolve over various 'violations'
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia court orders top human rights group to dissolve over various 'violations'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Russia's best-known human rights organization faces extinction after the country's Supreme Court ordered Tuesday that it be shut down.
Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 6 others charged with sedition
World News // 3 hours ago
Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 6 others charged with sedition
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai now faces a charge of sedition after prosecutors said Tuesday that his former newspaper published seditious materials that promoted independence for the Chinese-controlled island.
France tightens COVID-19 restrictions, Britain stands pat ahead of New Year's
World News // 14 hours ago
France tightens COVID-19 restrictions, Britain stands pat ahead of New Year's
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- France announced tightened COVID-19 protocols on Monday, while Britain said it will not implement new restrictions before the new year.
Police investigate video linked to Windsor Castle crossbow suspect
World News // 19 hours ago
Police investigate video linked to Windsor Castle crossbow suspect
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- British police are investigating a video linked to the masked intruder armed with a crossbow who was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
South Korea military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korea military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's military approved a plan Monday to locally develop and deploy a reconnaissance and surveillance drone by 2031 to better defend the country's northwestern border islands,
Polish president Andrzej Duda vetoes divisive media ownership law
World News // 20 hours ago
Polish president Andrzej Duda vetoes divisive media ownership law
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a controversial media ownership law that if enacted could have forced U.S.-owned broadcaster TVN24 off the air in the country.
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
World News // 20 hours ago
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement