Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 10:19 AM

South Korea urges Japan not to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site

1/4
South Korea urges Japan not to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
Kazuo Chujo, director of the Public Information and Cultural Center at the Japanese Embassy, arrives at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Tuesday after the ministry called him to retract Tokyo's push to list a former mine linked to wartime forced labor as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Photo by Yonhap

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea called Tuesday for Japan's retraction of a push to list a former mine linked to wartime forced labor as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, calling it "very deplorable."

Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs reportedly has been pushing to register the Sado mine on the coveted list. It is where Koreans were forced into hard labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Advertisement

The move came as Seoul has repeatedly taken issue with Tokyo's failure to properly fulfill its pledge to honor forced labor victims at an information center on its industrial revolution sites designated in the list in 2015.

"It is very deplorable that [Japan] has decided to push for the World Heritage designation of the mine, another site where Koreans were forced into labor, and we call for the immediate retraction of it," Choi Young-sam, the spokesperson of Seoul's foreign ministry, said in a commentary.

RELATED LPGA Player of the Year Ko Jin-young hungry for more glory

"Our government will sternly respond with the international community to prevent a site where workers were forced into toil against their will from being designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site without enough explanation," he added.

Later in the day, Kyun Jong-ho, the ministry's director general in charge of cultural affairs, called in Kazuo Chujo, director of Public Information and Cultural Center at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to protest Tokyo's move related to the mine, according to the ministry.

Advertisement

The Sado mine originally operated as a gold mine in the 1600s, but it was turned into a facility to produce war-related materials, such as cooper, iron and zinc, during World War II. It was shut in 1946.

RELATED South Korea military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031

According to historical documents, at least 1,200 Koreans were forced into labor at the mine under harsh conditions during the war.

The latest move has added to historical tensions between the two neighbors. It remains unclear whether Tokyo will mention the wartime history in its recommendation of the mine for the heritage designation.

If it is selected, the Japanese government is expected to submit a letter of recommendation to UNESCO by Feb. 1, after which the U.N. body will make a decision in 2023.

RELATED 2 more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19

In addition to calling in the Japanese diplomat, Korea's foreign ministry has communicated with UNESCO officials on several occasions and plans to form a task force with experts and related agencies to deal with the issue, a Seoul official said.

The ministry also called on Japan to fulfill an earlier pledge to inform people about the forced labor of Koreans on Hashima Island, also known as Battleship Island, which was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015.

Advertisement

Upon the 2015 designation of 23 Meiji-era sites, including the island, Tokyo promised to install an information center to provide sufficient explanations of the forced labor, but it only highlighted achievements of Japan's industrial revolution.

Latest Headlines

North Korea pushes back after U.S. keeps it on state sponsors of terrorism list
World News // 29 minutes ago
North Korea pushes back after U.S. keeps it on state sponsors of terrorism list
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- North Korea hit back Tuesday at a recent U.S. decision to retain it on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, accusing Washington of having engaged in terrorist acts under the pretext of "counterterrorism."
TikTok replaces Google as world's most popular website
World News // 1 hour ago
TikTok replaces Google as world's most popular website
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- TikTok has replaced Google as the Internet's most popular domain for 2021, according to the cybersecurity company Cloudflare on Tuesday.
Syria says Israel has again attacked vital port city of Latakia
World News // 2 hours ago
Syria says Israel has again attacked vital port city of Latakia
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Israeli military has attacked a vital Syrian port for the second time this month, Syrian authorities said on Tuesday.
Russia court orders top human rights group to dissolve over various 'violations'
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia court orders top human rights group to dissolve over various 'violations'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Russia's best-known human rights organization faces extinction after the country's Supreme Court ordered Tuesday that it be shut down.
Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 6 others charged with sedition
World News // 3 hours ago
Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 6 others charged with sedition
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai now faces a charge of sedition after prosecutors said Tuesday that his former newspaper published seditious materials that promoted independence for the Chinese-controlled island.
France tightens COVID-19 restrictions, Britain stands pat ahead of New Year's
World News // 14 hours ago
France tightens COVID-19 restrictions, Britain stands pat ahead of New Year's
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- France announced tightened COVID-19 protocols on Monday, while Britain said it will not implement new restrictions before the new year.
Police investigate video linked to Windsor Castle crossbow suspect
World News // 19 hours ago
Police investigate video linked to Windsor Castle crossbow suspect
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- British police are investigating a video linked to the masked intruder armed with a crossbow who was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
South Korea military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korea military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's military approved a plan Monday to locally develop and deploy a reconnaissance and surveillance drone by 2031 to better defend the country's northwestern border islands,
Polish president Andrzej Duda vetoes divisive media ownership law
World News // 19 hours ago
Polish president Andrzej Duda vetoes divisive media ownership law
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a controversial media ownership law that if enacted could have forced U.S.-owned broadcaster TVN24 off the air in the country.
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
World News // 20 hours ago
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement