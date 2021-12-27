South Korea military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's military approved a plan Monday to locally develop and deploy a reconnaissance and surveillance drone by 2031 to better defend the country's northwestern border islands, the state arms procurement agency said.
The Defense Project Promotion Committee endorsed the project worth 570 billion won (US$479 million) for the drone designed to be operated aboard Navy warships and by Marine Corps units on frontline islands, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.