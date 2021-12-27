Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 27, 2021 / 2:30 PM

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

By Don Jacobson
1/5
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Workers are seen at General Motors' advanced production line in Yantai, Shandong Province, China. For the first time ever in 2022, foreign automakers will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday.

Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.

Advertisement

Overall, the number of items off-limits for foreign investors will be cut from 33 to 31 in China. In pilot-free trade zones, that number will be reduced from 30 to 27.

The new negative lists, designed to open up China's economy to foreign investment, will come into effect on Jan. 1.

President Xi Jinping touted plans for the moves last month, calling them the fulfillment of pledges made to the World Trade Organization to more fully liberalize key sectors of the economy, such as telecommunications and healthcare, at a time when global economic integration is facing "headwinds."

"Opening up is the hallmark of contemporary China," Xi said Nov. 4 at the China International Import Expo in Beijing.

In addition to the auto change, the new negative lists also further ease foreign investment caps in the production of key communications equipment.

Advertisement

They could allow an array of foreign firms including Tesla, Volkswagen, Toyota, Sony, Canon and Ericsson to set up completely foreign-owned subsidiaries in China while paving the way for Beijing to join the 11-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the state-run Global Times reported.

Read More

Taiwan vote on pork imports may challenge U.S. ties China's birthrate decreases to lowest in decades China's GDP grows 4.9% in Q3

Latest Headlines

More than 10,000 Russian troops return to base after training near Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
More than 10,000 Russian troops return to base after training near Ukraine
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- More than 10,000 Russian troops have completed over a month of training in areas near the Ukrainian border and will return to base, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.
Climate-driven weather disasters inflicted billions in damage in 2021, study says
World News // 4 hours ago
Climate-driven weather disasters inflicted billions in damage in 2021, study says
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Climate change-related weather events worldwide in 2021 caused billions of dollars in damage, according to an annual study by a British non-government organization published Monday.
Hong Kong police seize 1.27 tons of ketamine in bust
World News // 4 hours ago
Hong Kong police seize 1.27 tons of ketamine in bust
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong made their largest ketamine bust to date, seizing 1.27 tons of the drug and arresting four in relation to its distribution.
South Africa begins week of events mourning death of anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu
World News // 5 hours ago
South Africa begins week of events mourning death of anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Africa has started a week of events mourning the death of Desmond Tutu, the theologian and human rights activist who died Sunday in Cape Town.
Military court in Myanmar delays verdicts against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi
World News // 7 hours ago
Military court in Myanmar delays verdicts against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A military-controlled court in Myanmar postponed verdicts that were supposed to come on Monday against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for allegedly breaking the law by importing illegal communications devices.
Israel approves plan to double population of Golan Heights
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel approves plan to double population of Golan Heights
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Israel on Sunday approved a plan to expand and double the population of the Golan Heights territory by the end of the decade.
China replaces Communist Party head of Xinjiang region
World News // 1 day ago
China replaces Communist Party head of Xinjiang region
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- China replaced Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party chief for the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region who was associated with alleged human rights abuses against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims.
World's COVID-19 cases rise 13% in week, led by Britain, France, U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
World's COVID-19 cases rise 13% in week, led by Britain, France, U.S.
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- One month after the first COVID-19 Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, cases have surged worldwide despite restrictions and vaccines though some nations haven't reported drastic increases.
Pope's letter advises those married suffering through COVID-19
World News // 1 day ago
Pope's letter advises those married suffering through COVID-19
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Pope Francis penned a letter providing advice and encouragement to married couples and their families suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Putin: Russia's response could 'vary' for U.S., NATO on Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Putin: Russia's response could 'vary' for U.S., NATO on Ukraine
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin told Russian state media Sunday that the country's responses could "vary" if the United States and NATO refuse to make and stand by security guarantees relating to Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DNA samples tested 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey killed
DNA samples tested 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey killed
Tiny new safety feature on snowplows in Midwest expected to save lives in winter
Tiny new safety feature on snowplows in Midwest expected to save lives in winter
Richard Marcinko, Navy vet and designer of famed SEAL Team Six, dies at 81
Richard Marcinko, Navy vet and designer of famed SEAL Team Six, dies at 81
Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled
Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled
China replaces Communist Party head of Xinjiang region
China replaces Communist Party head of Xinjiang region
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement