Dec. 26, 2021 / 10:53 AM

Putin: Russia's response could 'vary' for U.S., NATO on Ukraine

By Adam Schrader
Putin: Russia's response could 'vary' for U.S., NATO on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press conference in Sochi, Russia earlier this month. File Photo by Evgey Odinokov/EPA-EFE/Sputnik/pool

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin told Russian state media Sunday that the country's responses could "vary" if the United States and NATO refuse to make and stand by security guarantees relating to Ukraine.

"It may vary. It will depend on the proposals that our military experts will make to me," Putin said during the interview, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

Ukraine and Russia have been engaged in ongoing disputes and conflict since the latter re-absorbed Crimea within its borders in 2014. Russia has been conducting drills along its border with Ukraine leading western countries to fear a possible winter invasion of Ukraine.

In 2008, NATO promised to give Ukraine full membership, which Putin has long seen as a threat to Russia. Ukraine joined NATO as a partner in June 2020 but does not currently benefit from collective defense agreements.

RELATED U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border

Russia sent documents to NATO and the United States on Dec. 17 demanding that the international military alliance deny membership to former Soviet countries including Ukraine and scale back military forces in central and eastern European countries.

Earlier this month, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg indicated that the alliance would not defend Ukraine if Russia were to attack.

"It is important to distinguish between NATO allies and partner Ukraine. NATO allies, there we provide collective defense guarantees, collective defense guarantees, and we will defend and protect all allies. Ukraine is a partner, a highly-valued partner," he said.

RELATED Russia will face 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked, G7 warns

The White House said last week that it was ready to begin diplomatic talks with Russia, according to Voice of America. However, the U.S. and NATO have both asserted that any country may join the military alliance.

Putin has said that those talks are expected to begin in January and that Russia hopes "to reach a legally binding outcome of diplomatic talks on the documents," according to TASS.

His comments as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya 1 state television network Sunday that Putin and President Joe Biden have "built good report and respect each other's positions," according to TASS.

"When they talk, they are very constructive, businesslike and very respectful in laying out for each other the points where our views are directly opposite," Peskov said. "Divergence of opinions doesn't mean the conversation should be disrespectful."

According to TASS, Peskov described Putin and Biden -- as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping -- as "the most experienced politicians on this planet."

Latest Headlines

Desmond Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, dies
World News // 1 hour ago
Desmond Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, dies
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the theologian and human rights activist who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died Sunday in Cape Town. He was 90.
Canary Islands volcano eruption declared over after 3 months of activity
World News // 15 hours ago
Canary Islands volcano eruption declared over after 3 months of activity
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The eruption of a volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands in Spain was officially been declared over Saturday after 85 days of activity, including expelling tons of lava and gases.
U.S. hospitalizations rise to 71,458 among COVID-19 Omicron surge
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. hospitalizations rise to 71,458 among COVID-19 Omicron surge
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- More than 71,000 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States amid surging cases from the Omicron variant that have set daily records in several states.
At least 16 dead after migrant boat sinks in Aegean Sea off Greece
World News // 20 hours ago
At least 16 dead after migrant boat sinks in Aegean Sea off Greece
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- At least 16 asylum-seekers died when a smuggling boat carrying them in the Aegean Sea capsized on Friday, Greek military officials said.
Armed intruder arrested on grounds of Britain's Windsor Castle, police say
World News // 23 hours ago
Armed intruder arrested on grounds of Britain's Windsor Castle, police say
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- An armed intruder was arrested at Windsor Castle west of London on Saturday, where Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was celebrating Christmas with her family, police said.
Queen Elizabeth II remembers Prince Philip, talks of personal loss in Christmas Day message
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth II remembers Prince Philip, talks of personal loss in Christmas Day message
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II spoke of her own personal grief and expressed sympathy for others around the world who have lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic in her annual Christmas Day message on Saturday.
Pope Francis calls for dialogue to resolve disputes in Christmas Day address
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis calls for dialogue to resolve disputes in Christmas Day address
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis urged world leaders to be more open to dialogue to heal the world's many "conflicts, crises, and disagreements" during his annual Christmas address Saturday at the Vatican.
Pope Francis marks Christmas Eve with mass attended by 2,000
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis marks Christmas Eve with mass attended by 2,000
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis marked Christmas Eve by leading a service attended by about 2,000 people at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City near Rome on Friday.
Kate Middleton plays piano in Christmas special
World News // 1 day ago
Kate Middleton plays piano in Christmas special
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge surprised Britons on Friday by playing a Christmas single on the piano.
Thousands of flights canceled on Christmas Eve
World News // 2 days ago
Thousands of flights canceled on Christmas Eve
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Over 3,000 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were canceled globally as the Omicron variant spreads.
