World News
Dec. 24, 2021 / 4:35 PM

Kate Middleton plays piano in Christmas special

By Zarrin Ahmed

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, surprised Britons on Friday by playing a Christmas single on the piano.

The song was broadcast on TV on Christmas Eve, and it shows Middleton playing the piano while accompanying singer Tom Walker.

The two played the song "For Those Who Can't Be Here" in the Westminster Abbey by candlelight. The video was recorded earlier this month in the Chapter House of the Abbey a day before a community carol service on Dec. 8.

The "Together at Christmas" carol service was broadcast in Britain on Christmas Eve.

The Duchess had the idea of recording the song with Walker after meeting the 30-year-old singer in October during a charity event.

Photos posted on Middleton's social media accounts show her preparing Westminster Abbey for the event by decorating the Christmas tree.

The song was written by Walker for those who have to self-isolate or have lost loved ones in the pandemic.

