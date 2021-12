Firefighters and coast guards shift body bags of victims after a passenger ferry caught fire near the southern rural town of Jhalakathi on Friday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A fire that consumed a river ferry in Bangladesh killed at least 35 people and left dozens more injured early Friday morning. The overcrowded ferry was traveling to Barguna with 500 passengers aboard when it caught fire around 3 a.m. on the Sugandha River. Advertisement

Firefighters reached the scene but were hampered by a dense fog. It took two hours for 15 fire engines to control the blaze and another eight hours to cool down the vessel.

Fire officer Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan said the blaze may have started in the engine room, but the cause of the fire remains unknown. The Bangladeshi government has set up a committee to investigate the fire and has ordered a report in three days.

Officials say the death toll is likely to rise. Some passengers who jumped off the boat to escape the fire are still missing. Others who survived are in critical condition.

The blackened hull of the ferry remains on the river's edge as divers search for missing persons.

River routers are the primary mode of commute for about 30% of Bangladesh's nearly 170 million people. The country has 130 intersecting rivers. Accidents involving vessels are common due to lax safety rules and overcrowding.

