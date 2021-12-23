Trending
Dec. 23, 2021 / 9:53 AM

India court building rocked by explosion; at least 1 dead

By UPI Staff

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed in India on Thursday when an explosion was set off at a courthouse near New Delhi, authorities said.

Officials said the blast occurred inside one of the restrooms at the court building in Ludhiana, which is located about 215 miles northwest of the Indian capital.

Investigators believe that the person who died was either very close to the explosion, or perhaps was the one who carried an explosive device into the building.

Some local outlets reported at least two people dead.

The surrounding area near the court was sealed off while forensic teams collected samples, police said.

