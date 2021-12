Former Korea President Park Guen-hye (L), shown meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Susan Rice in 2007, could be granted a pardon soon. Photo by Michael Gross/U.S. State Department

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Moon Jae-in is likely to grant a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, currently serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, a senior official at the ruling party said Friday. "I understand that ex-President Park is included on a list of people who are to be granted pardons," the official told Yonhap News Agency by telephone.

This year, the 69-year-old Park was hospitalized three times due to chronic shoulder and lower back pain. In 2019, she received shoulder surgery.

Park has been serving a combined 22-year prison sentence since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over far-reaching corruption charges and an influence-peddling scandal.