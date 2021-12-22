Top official says holding presidential election in Libya on Friday 'impossible'

The presidential election is the culmination of almost a year of efforts, which included the international community, to democratically elect a leader and bring peace to the war-torn nation. File Photo by Tariq AL-hun/UPI | License Photo
Libyan lawmakers will make the final decision whether to postpone Friday's vote.
Saif al-Islam
Gadhafi, son of former Libya dictator Moammar Gadhafi
, is among the presidential candidates. File Photo by Sabri Elmhedwi/EPA-EFE
The presidential election is the culmination of almost a year of efforts, which included the international community, to democratically elect a leader and bring peace to the war-torn African nation, which is considered part of the Middle East.
The nation's top elections commission disbanded earlier this week and handed control of the vote over to Libya's Parliament. The commission was supposed to finalize a list of candidates, but failed to do so before it dissolved.
Libya has been in near constant turmoil since Gadhafi was overthrown and killed in 2011, which resulted in two rival governments -- one in the east and one in the west that's recognized by the United Nations.