Israel ready to roll out 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose for health workers, elderly

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Jerusalem, Israel, on December 17. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A panel of experts in Israel have recommended a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to be given to older people, health workers and those with compromised immune systems. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the recommendation, which is pending approval by Israel's health ministry. Advertisement

Bennett said the move to authorize another dose of protection will "help us overcome the Omicron wave that is sweeping the world," according to The Jerusalem Post.

"This is our top priority for Omicron: Protecting the adults who are most vulnerable and keeping the medical staff safe," health minister Nitzan Horowitz wrote in a tweet.

"No need to wait. Go get vaccinated."

Under the recommendation, Israelis in the three identified categories can get a fourth vaccine dose as long as it's been four months since their third dose, which is the first booster. For residents who are not in the health field and are not immunocompromised, they must be over 60 to get the second booster.

Bennett said Israel is the first country in the world to authorize a second booster dose.

"In a situation like this, if you don't act immediately, you miss the train," infectious diseases expert and professor Dr. Galia Rahav said, according to CNN.

Officials say more than 150 Omicron cases were reported in Israel on Tuesday. Nearly all vaccinated people in Israel have received Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.