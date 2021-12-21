British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is seen with his wife Princess Haya at a media forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on May 10, 2016. File Photo by Ali Haider/EPA-EFE
A British family court ruled in October that Sheikh Mohammed had approved the hacking of Princess Haya's cellphone at one point during their separation. File Photo by Mohammed Tawil/UPI
British courts have previously ruled that Sheikh Mohammed likely abducted their two other children and made efforts to spy on Princess Haya after she left, including making an attempt to buy a $39 million home next to Haya's in Berkshire.
"They are particularly vulnerable and need water-tight security to ensure their continued safety and security in this country," the High Court said on Tuesday, according to The Guardian.
"The main threat they face is from [the sheikh] himself, not from outside sources."
A spokesperson for Sheikh Mohammed said the 72-year-old Dubai ruler has always provided for his children.
"He has always ensured that his children are provided for," they said, according to The Guardian. "The court has now made its ruling on finances and he does not intend to comment further."