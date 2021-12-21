Trending
World News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 12:19 PM

Omicron surge cancels New Year's Eve events in London, Scotland

By UPI Staff
Omicron surge cancels New Year's Eve events in London, Scotland
New Year's Eve fireworks are seen in London, Britain, on January 1, 2020. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the public celebration that was planned for this year has been canceled. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials have canceled New Year's Eve celebrations in both London and Scotland on Dec. 31 due to the rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday night that the celebration in Trafalgar Square would not go on as planned.

"Due to the surge in COVID cases, we've taken the difficult decision to cancel our NYE event in Trafalgar Square," Khan said in a tweet. "The safety of Londoners must come first."

Workers are seen in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. The public New Year's Eve celebration was supposed to take place in the square this year, but has now been canceled due to COVID-19. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Thousands of people typically attend the New Year's Eve party in London, which traditionally is held along the River Thames. The location was changed to Trafalgar Square this year due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. About 6,500 people were expected to attend.

Similarly, celebrations in Scotland, including Edinburgh, will be canceled for the same reason.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced new rules this week that called off the public New Year's Eve celebrations.

Read More

British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M Britain's cases spike 45% in week, dominated by Omicron Woman arrested for neglect after 4 children die after London house fire

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis slams excessive military spending ahead of World Peace Day
World News // 35 minutes ago
Pope Francis slams excessive military spending ahead of World Peace Day
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- In an address at the Vatican on Tuesday, Pope Francis called on world leaders to scale back the amount of money spent on military defense -- in favor of spending more money on more noble and peaceful pursuits.
Depositors turn to courts to free money from Lebanese banks
World News // 39 minutes ago
Depositors turn to courts to free money from Lebanese banks
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Jordanian businessman among more than 1.4 million depositors with savings stuck in Lebanese banks is turning to the courts to access his money.
China sanctions 4 American officials in response to Xinjiang punishment
World News // 3 hours ago
China sanctions 4 American officials in response to Xinjiang punishment
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Chinese government on Tuesday ordered sanctions against four American officials in retaliation for U.S. punishment against Beijing over purported human rights abuses in the country's Xinjiang region.
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
World News // 5 hours ago
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A British court on Tuesday ordered that the ruler of Dubai must pay his wife, Princess Haya, and their children more than $700 million in one of Britain's most expensive divorce settlements in history.
Google celebrates the arrival of winter, summer with new Doodles
World News // 6 hours ago
Google celebrates the arrival of winter, summer with new Doodles
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Google welcomed the start of the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of the summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere with new Doodles on Tuesday.
Video messages from separated relatives still waiting to be delivered in North Korea
World News // 7 hours ago
Video messages from separated relatives still waiting to be delivered in North Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- More than 24,000 video messages have been recorded by separated families hoping to reach relatives in North Korea since 2005 -- but almost none have been delivered, South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Tuesday.
Egypt hands down prison sentences to three activists in 2011 uprising
World News // 14 hours ago
Egypt hands down prison sentences to three activists in 2011 uprising
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Egypt on Monday sentenced Alaa Abd El-Fattah and two other key activists in the country's 2011 uprising to time in prison.
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The United States urged Russia Monday to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border amid the Kremlin's warning of military response to NATO's expanding eastward to include Ukraine.
Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
World News // 21 hours ago
Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- As of Monday, the death toll in the Philippines from Super Typhoon Rai had risen to at least 375 people, with another 56 people missing and over 500 injured.
U.S. charges Russian national in multimillion-dollar hacking and trading scheme
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. charges Russian national in multimillion-dollar hacking and trading scheme
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice announced Monday that a Russian national charged in a global multimillion-dollar hacking and trading scheme has been extradited to the United States.
Former general says Israel was involved in killing Iran commander Qassem Soleimani
Former general says Israel was involved in killing Iran commander Qassem Soleimani
