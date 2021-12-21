Omicron surge cancels New Year's Eve events in London, Scotland

New Year's Eve fireworks are seen in London, Britain, on January 1, 2020. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the public celebration that was planned for this year has been canceled. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
"Due to the surge in COVID cases, we've taken the difficult decision to cancel our NYE event in Trafalgar Square," Khan said in a tweet. "The safety of Londoners must come first."
Workers are seen in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. The public New Year's Eve celebration was supposed to take place in the square this year, but has now been canceled due to COVID-19
. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced new rules this week that called off the public New Year's Eve celebrations.