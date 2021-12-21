Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 6:19 PM

Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019

By Daniel Uria
Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019
Japan hanged three death row inmates, carrying out its first executions since December 2019 and the first under the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. File Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Three death row prisoners were hanged Tuesday in Japan's first executions since late 2019.

Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who was convicted of killing seven of his relatives in 2004, was among those executed Tuesday, along with Tomoaki Takanezawa, 54, and Mitsunori Onogawa, 44, who were convicted of killing two employees at separate pachinko parlors in 2003.

Advertisement

The executions were the first since Dec. 26, 2019, and the first under the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said he gave the order to resume executions "after giving careful considerations again and again."

RELATED House Democrats seek answers on federal executions from Justice Department

Japan executed three death row inmates in 2019 and 15 in 2018, which included 13 from the Aum Shinrikyo cult responsible for the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway.

Fujushiro was sentenced to death in May 2009 and the Supreme Court finalized the decision in 2015, while Takanezwa's sentence was finalized in July 2005 and Onogawa's was settled in June 2009.

Chiara Sangiorgio, death penalty adviser at Amnesty International, condemned the executions as a "damning indictment of this government's lack of respect for the right to life" with the potential to change course under the new administration.

Advertisement
RELATED Executions down in 2021, but still used for mentally ill, intellectually disabled

"After two years without executions, this feels like a missed opportunity for Japan to take long overdue steps to abolish the cruel practice of the death penalty," Sangiorgio said.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told reporters after the executions that it would not be "appropriate" to abolish Japan's death penalty policy, citing "the current situation in which heinous crimes continue to occur."

"Many Japanese think the death penalty is unavoidable in the case of extremely malicious crimes," Kihara said.

RELATED Remains found in Mississippi based on executed man's hand-drawn map

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis slams excessive military spending ahead of World Peace Day
World News // 5 hours ago
Pope Francis slams excessive military spending ahead of World Peace Day
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- In an address at the Vatican on Tuesday, Pope Francis called on world leaders to scale back the amount of money spent on military defense -- in favor of spending more money on more noble and peaceful pursuits.
Depositors turn to courts to free money from Lebanese banks
World News // 5 hours ago
Depositors turn to courts to free money from Lebanese banks
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Jordanian businessman among more than 1.4 million depositors with savings stuck in Lebanese banks is turning to the courts to access his money.
Omicron surge cancels New Year's Eve events in London, Scotland
World News // 6 hours ago
Omicron surge cancels New Year's Eve events in London, Scotland
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials have canceled New Year's Eve celebrations in both London and Scotland on Dec. 31 due to the rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
China sanctions 4 American officials in response to Xinjiang punishment
World News // 8 hours ago
China sanctions 4 American officials in response to Xinjiang punishment
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Chinese government on Tuesday ordered sanctions against four American officials in retaliation for U.S. punishment against Beijing over purported human rights abuses in the country's Xinjiang region.
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
World News // 10 hours ago
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A British court on Tuesday ordered that the ruler of Dubai must pay his wife, Princess Haya, and their children more than $700 million in one of Britain's most expensive divorce settlements in history.
Google celebrates the arrival of winter, summer with new Doodles
World News // 11 hours ago
Google celebrates the arrival of winter, summer with new Doodles
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Google welcomed the start of the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of the summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere with new Doodles on Tuesday.
Video messages from separated relatives still waiting to be delivered in North Korea
World News // 11 hours ago
Video messages from separated relatives still waiting to be delivered in North Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- More than 24,000 video messages have been recorded by separated families hoping to reach relatives in North Korea since 2005 -- but almost none have been delivered, South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Tuesday.
Egypt hands down prison sentences to three activists in 2011 uprising
World News // 18 hours ago
Egypt hands down prison sentences to three activists in 2011 uprising
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Egypt on Monday sentenced Alaa Abd El-Fattah and two other key activists in the country's 2011 uprising to time in prison.
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The United States urged Russia Monday to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border amid the Kremlin's warning of military response to NATO's expanding eastward to include Ukraine.
Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- As of Monday, the death toll in the Philippines from Super Typhoon Rai had risen to at least 375 people, with another 56 people missing and over 500 injured.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
Rite Aid to shutter 63 U.S. locations in 'first phase' of closures
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement