Former general says Israel was involved in killing Iran commander Qassem Soleimani

1/4

Mourners hold posters of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession in Baghdad, Iraq, on January 4, 2020. File Photo by Ibrahim Jassam/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Israeli government played a role in the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani almost two years ago, according to the man who headed the country's military intelligence branch. Retired Israeili Maj. Gen Tamir Hayman said in an interview with Malam magazine that the country, in fact, did play a role in Soleimani's January 2020 assassination. Advertisement

It's the first time a top Israeli official has confirmed the country's involvement in the killing. Soleimani was killed during a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, not far from Baghdad International Airport.

Malam magazine is published by the Israeli Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center.

In his remarks, Hayman said that Israel supplied the United States with intelligence ahead of the drone strike.

At the time of his death, Soleimani was the longtime leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, which is designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organization.

Advertisement

The U.S. government has accused the group of conducting attacks in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of American and allied military personnel.