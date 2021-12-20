Former general says Israel was involved in killing Iran commander Qassem Soleimani

Mourners hold posters of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession in Baghdad, Iraq, on January 4, 2020. File Photo by Ibrahim Jassam/UPI | License Photo
It's the first time a top Israeli official has confirmed the country's involvement in the killing. Soleimani was killed during a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, not far from Baghdad International Airport.
Iranians burn U.S. and Israeli flags as they mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guard
Commander Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, on January 3, 2020. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI
Malam magazine is published by the Israeli Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center.
At the time of his death, Soleimani was the longtime leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, which is designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organization.
The U.S. government has accused the group of conducting attacks in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of American and allied military personnel.