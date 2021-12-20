Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 12:46 PM

Former general says Israel was involved in killing Iran commander Qassem Soleimani

By Simon Druker
1/4
Former general says Israel was involved in killing Iran commander Qassem Soleimani
Mourners hold posters of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession in Baghdad, Iraq, on January 4, 2020. File Photo by Ibrahim Jassam/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Israeli government played a role in the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani almost two years ago, according to the man who headed the country's military intelligence branch.

Retired Israeili Maj. Gen Tamir Hayman said in an interview with Malam magazine that the country, in fact, did play a role in Soleimani's January 2020 assassination.

Advertisement

It's the first time a top Israeli official has confirmed the country's involvement in the killing. Soleimani was killed during a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, not far from Baghdad International Airport.

Iranians burn U.S. and Israeli flags as they mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, on January 3, 2020. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI

Malam magazine is published by the Israeli Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center.

In his remarks, Hayman said that Israel supplied the United States with intelligence ahead of the drone strike.

At the time of his death, Soleimani was the longtime leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, which is designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organization.

Advertisement

The U.S. government has accused the group of conducting attacks in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of American and allied military personnel.

Read More

Iranian ships again harass Coast Guard cutters in Arabian Gulf, Navy says U.S. Air Force B-52s travel to Middle East for fourth time since November Nimitz moves into Indo-Pacific region after 270 days in Central Command Trump administration announces new sanctions on Iranian oil industry 80 soldiers killed in airstrike on military base in Yemen Iran, Iraq in flames as mullahs' grip tightens

Latest Headlines

Truck hits U.S. military convoy on German highway, leaving several people hurt
World News // 57 minutes ago
Truck hits U.S. military convoy on German highway, leaving several people hurt
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A truck ran into a U.S. military convoy on a Germany highway Monday, sparking a fire and leaving several people hurt.
Pro-establishment candidates win Hong Kong's 'patriots-only' election
World News // 1 hour ago
Pro-establishment candidates win Hong Kong's 'patriots-only' election
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hong Kong saw a historically low voter turnout for its 2021 pro-government legislative election after all ballots were counted on Monday.
EU's top drug regulator endorses approval for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
World News // 3 hours ago
EU's top drug regulator endorses approval for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Monday recommended approval for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, which has so far seen limited authorization worldwide in favor of other coronavirus vaccines.
Progressive Gabriel Boric elected president of Chile, vows unity and democracy
World News // 3 hours ago
Progressive Gabriel Boric elected president of Chile, vows unity and democracy
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Chile has elected its youngest president in modern history -- a 35-year-old former student activist who's promised to lead a progressive charge away from decades of rule by Augusto Pinochet and Sebastian Pinera.
Peng Shuai saga: Chinese tennis ace now denies making sex assault claim
World News // 5 hours ago
Peng Shuai saga: Chinese tennis ace now denies making sex assault claim
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- There's new concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who vanished for weeks in November after accusing a former government official of sexually assaulting her -- after she now has denied that she ever made the claim.
Dozens more feared dead in Philippines after Super Typhoon Rai
World News // 17 hours ago
Dozens more feared dead in Philippines after Super Typhoon Rai
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- As many as 140 people are feared dead in the Philippines after the powerful Super Typhoon Rai tore through the area late last week.
Britain's cases spike 45% in week, dominated by Omicron
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain's cases spike 45% in week, dominated by Omicron
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Britain has reported a 45% weekly increase in COVID-19 cases just three weeks after the new variant Omicron was first reported and less than one month ago in South Africa.
Azerbaijan releases 10 more detained Armenian service members after EU talks
World News // 21 hours ago
Azerbaijan releases 10 more detained Armenian service members after EU talks
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Azerbaijan released ten more detained Armenian servicemembers Sunday, a month after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire while the countries work to settle remaining issues stemming from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Man accused of setting psychiatric clinic fire that killed 24
World News // 1 day ago
Man accused of setting psychiatric clinic fire that killed 24
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Japanese man suspected of setting fire to a psychiatric clinic Friday morning has been named by Osaka police after the blaze killed dozens of people.
Two rockets fired near U.S. Embassy in Iraq
World News // 1 day ago
Two rockets fired near U.S. Embassy in Iraq
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Two Katyusha rockets were fired near the U.S. Embassy in the Green Zone in Baghdad on Saturday, according to the Iraq Security Media Cell.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker test positive for COVID-19
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker test positive for COVID-19
Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement