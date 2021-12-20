Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 8:04 AM

Peng Shuai saga: Chinese tennis ace now denies making sex assault claim

By UPI Staff
1/4
Peng Shuai saga: Chinese tennis ace now denies making sex assault claim
A former world No. 1 doubles player, Peng Shuai said that she's always been "very free" and that there has been no surveillance of her activities. She also said there have been "misunderstandings." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- There is renewed concern Monday for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who disappeared for weeks in November after accusing a former government official of sexually assaulting her -- after she now has denied that she ever made the accusation.

There was global concern for Peng's well-being after she made a social media post on Nov. 2 that said she was sexually assaulted by former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, particularly when she dropped out of sight and didn't comment for weeks after making the post.

Advertisement

She resurfaced after about three weeks in a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and said she was fine. After persistent concern, due to China's human rights record and secretive nature, Peng told a Singapore newspaper on Sunday that she never accused Zhang of assault.

"First, I need to stress one point that is extremely important: I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point," she told the paper, according to The Guardian.

RELATED Biden announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

In the video, Peng said that she emailed WTA CEO Steve Simon last month and recanted the sexual assault accusation. Simon said he isn't convinced of the email's authenticity. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A former world No. 1 doubles player, Peng added that she's always been "very free" and that there has been no surveillance of her activities. She also said there have been "misunderstandings."

Advertisement

The new remarks from Peng have only heightened concern among some for her well-being.

"We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern," the Women's Tennis Association, which has barred all tournaments in China over the matter, said on Monday, according to CNN.

RELATED ITF says it won't 'punish' people in China over concerns for tennis player Peng Shuai

In the video, Peng said that she emailed WTA CEO Steve Simon last month and recanted the sexual assault accusation. Simon said he isn't convinced of the email's authenticity.

The newspaper said it interviewed Peng at an event in Shanghai on Sunday promoting the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are scheduled to begin Feb. 4. Multiple countries, including the United States, have ordered a diplomatic boycott of the Games due to China's human rights record.

RELATED WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai allegations

Latest Headlines

Dozens more feared dead in Philippines after Super Typhoon Rai
World News // 13 hours ago
Dozens more feared dead in Philippines after Super Typhoon Rai
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- As many as 140 people are feared dead in the Philippines after the powerful Super Typhoon Rai tore through the area late last week.
Britain's cases spike 45% in week, dominated by Omicron
World News // 16 hours ago
Britain's cases spike 45% in week, dominated by Omicron
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Britain has reported a 45% weekly increase in COVID-19 cases just three weeks after the new variant Omicron was first reported and less than one month ago in South Africa.
Azerbaijan releases 10 more detained Armenian service members after EU talks
World News // 16 hours ago
Azerbaijan releases 10 more detained Armenian service members after EU talks
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Azerbaijan released ten more detained Armenian servicemembers Sunday, a month after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire while the countries work to settle remaining issues stemming from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Man accused of setting psychiatric clinic fire that killed 24
World News // 19 hours ago
Man accused of setting psychiatric clinic fire that killed 24
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Japanese man suspected of setting fire to a psychiatric clinic Friday morning has been named by Osaka police after the blaze killed dozens of people.
Two rockets fired near U.S. Embassy in Iraq
World News // 23 hours ago
Two rockets fired near U.S. Embassy in Iraq
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Two Katyusha rockets were fired near the U.S. Embassy in the Green Zone in Baghdad on Saturday, according to the Iraq Security Media Cell.
Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Saturday recommitted to his earlier restrictions on celebrating the traditional Latin Mass, which has become a fault line in the Catholic Church.
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
World News // 1 day ago
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- European leaders reacted to the quickly spreading Omicron variant on Saturday with a hard lockdown in the Netherlands, the declaration of a "major incident" emergency in London and other measures.
Police suspect arson by 61-year-old clinic patient in deadly Osaka fire
World News // 1 day ago
Police suspect arson by 61-year-old clinic patient in deadly Osaka fire
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Police suspect a 61-year-old male psychiatric patient intentionally started a fire in the Japanese city of Osaka that killed least 24 people, multiple reports indicated Saturday. 
Philippines death toll from Super Typhoon Rai raised to 31
World News // 1 day ago
Philippines death toll from Super Typhoon Rai raised to 31
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai, which left a trail of devastation across Philippines, has been raised to 31, emergency officials said Saturday. 
Gas explosion at Pakistani bank site kills multiple people
World News // 1 day ago
Gas explosion at Pakistani bank site kills multiple people
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A gas explosion at bank in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday killed multiple people and injured several others, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker test positive for COVID-19
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker test positive for COVID-19
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
QVC distribution center fire in North Carolina leaves one employee missing
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
Fauci: Omicron COVID-19 variant is 'going to take over' in U.S.
Fauci: Omicron COVID-19 variant is 'going to take over' in U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement