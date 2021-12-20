Peng Shuai saga: Chinese tennis ace now denies making sex assault claim

"First, I need to stress one point that is extremely important: I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point," she told the paper, according to The Guardian.
In the video, Peng said that she emailed WTA CEO Steve Simon last month and recanted the sexual assault accusation. Simon said he isn't convinced of the email's authenticity. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A former world No. 1 doubles player, Peng added that she's always been "very free" and that there has been no surveillance of her activities. She also said there have been "misunderstandings."
The new remarks from Peng have only heightened concern among some for her well-being.
"We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern," the Women's Tennis Association, which has barred all tournaments in China over the matter, said on Monday, according to CNN.
The newspaper said it interviewed Peng at an event in Shanghai on Sunday promoting the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are scheduled to begin Feb. 4. Multiple countries, including the United States, have ordered a diplomatic boycott of the Games due to China's human rights record.