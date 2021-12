A truck rammed several U.S. military vehicles Monday on a Germany highway, sparking a fire. Photo by Marvin Klein/EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A truck ran into a U.S. military convoy on a Germany highway Monday, sparking a fire and leaving several people hurt. The truck was filled with wood chips when it plowed into the back of three U.S. Army vehicles, including two fuel tankers, which were pulled up on the roadside in Bavaria, the Daily Mail and the U.S. Sun reported. Advertisement

Police said the wood chips, not the fuel, sparked a fire.

The wreck left multiple people injured, according to the British media outlets.

The military said there were no known injuries to U.S. soldiers, but eight U.S. soldiers were taken to the hospital for a precautionary screening for smoke inhalation.

German officials said the crash was an accident.

Firefighters hosed the vehicles in foam and water to put out the blaze.