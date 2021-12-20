Russia demands talks with U.S. over NATO activities, warns of 'military response'

Sergei Ryabkov, deputy foreign minister for the Russian Federation, demanded Monday urgent talks with the United States on NATO activities it views as threatening. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Russian diplomat on Monday demanded talks with the United States on NATO, and an arms control negotiator echoed his warning of military response to NATO activities viewed as a threat. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called for urgent talks with the United States to address security guarantees from NATO, The Moscow Times reported. Advertisement

A few days earlier, Ryabkov made public a list of demands for treaties between Russia, the U.S.-led Western military bloc and the United States, which state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The list showed concerns specifically about Ukraine and former Soviet land.

The demands included excluding further NATO expansion and Ukraine's accession to the alliance, and abandoning any NATO military activities in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Caucasian region of Central Asia.

"I think they will try to translate all this into a sluggish process, and we need it urgently, since the situation is very difficult, it is acute and has a tendency to further complicate," Ryabkov said Monday, stressing that Russia was willing to start negotiations immediately.

Meanwhile, Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads Russia's delegation on military security and arms control talks in Vienna, echoed Ryabkov's earlier warning of military action from Moscow.

"The conversation should be serious, and everyone in NATO understands very well, despite all the strength and power, that it is necessary to take concrete political actions, otherwise the alternative is the military-technical and military responses of Russia," he said in a state television broadcast, Ria Novosti reported separately.

In response to Russia's demands, the United States has maintained it will not negotiate without input from Europe, according to The Moscow Times.

The European Union has rejected Russia's attempt to block Ukraine's NATO ambitions, the Moscow-based English-online newspaper added, but recently signaled a willingness to negotiate with Moscow.

"We need to solve the current tensions on the diplomatic level," Germany's new defense minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday while on a visit to German troops stationed in Lithuania, where Russia would like to see such troops removed, Financial Times reported.

"We will discuss Russia's proposals. ... But it cannot be that Russia dictates to NATO partners their posture, and that is something that we will make very clear," Lembrecht said.

On Monday, the Kremlin also announced that President Vladimir Putin will host on Tuesday an expanded Russian Defense Ministry board meeting, where further priorities for the country's Army and Navy will be determined, TASS reported.

