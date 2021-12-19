Advertisement
World News
Dec. 19, 2021 / 9:22 AM

Two rockets fired near U.S. Embassy in Iraq

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Two rockets fired near U.S. Embassy in Iraq
The building of US embassy compound is seen in the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, Iraq in 2019. Iraqi Security Media Cell reported two Katyusha rockets were fired toward the embassy. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Two Katyusha rockets were fired near the U.S. Embassy in the Green Zone in Baghdad, according to the Iraq Security Media Cell on Sunday.

The Iraq military said the American embassy's C-RAM defense system was able to intercept and destroy one of the rockets in the air Saturday. However, a second landed in a nearby square damaging two civilian cars.

Advertisement

"Security forces began an investigation process to locate the launch site," a statement reads.

RELATED United States ends combat operations, moves to advisory role in Iraq

The U.S. government has not yet publicly addressed the rocket strike, and it was not immediately clear what group was behind the attack.

The Green Zone is often a target for rockets and drone strikes because it also houses other foreign diplomatic missions including the British, Australian and Egyptian embassies along with other government buildings.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Defense Department announced that the U.S. military had ended its combat mission in Iraq. However, the military said about 2,500 troops would remain to serve in advisory and support roles.

RELATED Lessons of Pearl Harbor resonate with the worst U.S. policy blunders

"Many brave men and women gave their lives to ensure Daeshnever returns, and as we complete our combat role, we will remain here to advise, assist, and enable the ISF, at the invitation of Republic of Iraq," Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr. said in a statement. "We are confident that the fruits of our strong partnership will ensure Daesh will not reconstitute and threaten the Iraqi people."

That announcement came after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Iraqi Defense Minister Sadun al-Jaburi last month to ensure that U.S. forces would remain "at the invitation of the Iraqi government to support the Iraqi Security Forces."

The United States had agreed that there would be no American soldiers serving in a combat role in Iraq during the July 2021 U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue.

RELATED Resuming nuclear deal would betray Iran's people

According to the Jerusalem Post, Iran-backed militias in Iraq have threatened to attack U.S. troops if they remain in Iraq after Dec. 31.

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
World News // 16 hours ago
Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Saturday recommitted to his earlier restrictions on celebrating the traditional Latin Mass, which has become a fault line in the Catholic Church.
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
World News // 17 hours ago
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- European leaders reacted to the quickly spreading Omicron variant on Saturday with a hard lockdown in the Netherlands, the declaration of a "major incident" emergency in London and other measures.
Police suspect arson by 61-year-old clinic patient in deadly Osaka fire
World News // 22 hours ago
Police suspect arson by 61-year-old clinic patient in deadly Osaka fire
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Police suspect a 61-year-old male psychiatric patient intentionally started a fire in the Japanese city of Osaka that killed least 24 people, multiple reports indicated Saturday. 
Philippines death toll from Super Typhoon Rai raised to 31
World News // 23 hours ago
Philippines death toll from Super Typhoon Rai raised to 31
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai, which left a trail of devastation across Philippines, has been raised to 31, emergency officials said Saturday. 
Gas explosion at Pakistani bank site kills multiple people
World News // 1 day ago
Gas explosion at Pakistani bank site kills multiple people
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A gas explosion at bank in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday killed multiple people and injured several others, officials said.
Super Typhoon Rai leaves 12 dead, 'widespread devastation' in Philippines
World News // 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Rai leaves 12 dead, 'widespread devastation' in Philippines
A clearer picture was beginning to emerge Friday of the utter destruction left behind by Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines.
North Korea marks 10-year anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea marks 10-year anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a memorial service honoring his later father, Kim Jong Il, on Friday, 10 years after the former leader's death.
Czech Republic swears in five-party coalition government
World News // 1 day ago
Czech Republic swears in five-party coalition government
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Czech Republic's new five-party coalition government led by Petr Fiala was sworn in Friday after a 10-week hiatus following a general election.
Woman arrested for neglect after 4 children die after London house fire
World News // 1 day ago
Woman arrested for neglect after 4 children die after London house fire
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- British authorities said Friday they have arrested a 27-year-old woman for neglect after four children -- two sets of young twins -- died after a house fire in London overnight.
Taiwan vote on pork imports may challenge U.S. ties
World News // 1 day ago
Taiwan vote on pork imports may challenge U.S. ties
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Taiwan will head to the polls on Saturday for a contentious vote on whether to accept pork imports from the United States, a key trade issue that could have serious consequences for Taipei's relationship with Washington.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
President Biden to deliver speech on looming COVID-19 surge on Tuesday
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement