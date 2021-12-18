Advertisement
World News
Dec. 18, 2021 / 4:42 PM

Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass

By Jake Thomas
1/4
Pope Francis issues guidance further restricting Latin Mass
 Pope Francis greets faithful as he leaves after leading Mass at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, on December 3. The Vatican Saturday issued guidance on the controversial use of Latin Mass. File Photo by Katia Christodoulou/EPA-EFE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Saturday recommitted to his earlier restrictions on celebrating the traditional Latin Mass, which has become a fault line in the Catholic Church.

The latest move to rein in Latin Mass came in a Papal response to questions raised by local churches over Francis' July decree banning the practice favored by many more traditional Catholics.

Advertisement

In a significant reversal from his predecessor, Francis' decree only allows Latin Mass to be performed with the approval of local bishops and the Vatican. Latin Mass emphasizes more traditional theology than modern Mass, which is given in the local language.

Since becoming Pope in 2013, Francis has been perceived as taking a more progressive outlook on topics such as climate change, income inequality and same-sex relationships. In enacting the restrictions on Latin Mass, Francis lamented that it had become a source of division in the church.

RELATED Pope Francis says immigration progress 'terribly absent' in visit to Lesbos

"As pastors we must not lend ourselves to sterile polemics, capable only of creating division, in which the ritual itself is often exploited by ideological viewpoints," Archbishop Arthur Roche said in an introduction to the new guidance on Latin Mass. "Rather, we are all called to rediscover the value of the liturgical reform by preserving the truth and beauty of the Rite that it has given us."

Advertisement

The guidelines ban the use of the old rite for sacraments and ordinations. Priests are also not authorized to perform in both Latin and modern masses.

But the guidelines provide an exception for parishes when there isn't the "possibility of locating a church, oratory or chapel for a group of faithful that celebrate" using modern Mass.

RELATED In Cyprus, Pope Francis urges better relations between Catholic, Orthodox churches

Joseph Shaw, chairman of the Latin Mass Society, said on Twitter that the document "will have serious negative consequences for souls."

RELATED Catholic bishops avoid banning politicians from communion over abortion views

Latest Headlines

Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
World News // 2 hours ago
Netherlands institutes hard lockdown as Omicron barrels across Europe
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- European leaders reacted to the quickly spreading Omicron variant on Saturday with a hard lockdown in the Netherlands, the declaration of a "major incident" emergency in London and other measures.
Police suspect arson by 61-year-old clinic patient in deadly Osaka fire
World News // 6 hours ago
Police suspect arson by 61-year-old clinic patient in deadly Osaka fire
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Police suspect a 61-year-old male psychiatric patient intentionally started a fire in the Japanese city of Osaka that killed least 24 people, multiple reports indicated Saturday. 
Philippines death toll from Super Typhoon Rai raised to 31
World News // 8 hours ago
Philippines death toll from Super Typhoon Rai raised to 31
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai, which left a trail of devastation across Philippines, has been raised to 31, emergency officials said Saturday. 
Gas explosion at Pakistani bank site kills multiple people
World News // 8 hours ago
Gas explosion at Pakistani bank site kills multiple people
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A gas explosion at bank in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday killed multiple people and injured several others, officials said.
Super Typhoon Rai leaves 12 dead, 'widespread devastation' in Philippines
World News // 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Rai leaves 12 dead, 'widespread devastation' in Philippines
A clearer picture was beginning to emerge Friday of the utter destruction left behind by Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines.
North Korea marks 10-year anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea marks 10-year anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a memorial service honoring his later father, Kim Jong Il, on Friday, 10 years after the former leader's death.
Czech Republic swears in five-party coalition government
World News // 1 day ago
Czech Republic swears in five-party coalition government
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Czech Republic's new five-party coalition government led by Petr Fiala was sworn in Friday after a 10-week hiatus following a general election.
Woman arrested for neglect after 4 children die after London house fire
World News // 1 day ago
Woman arrested for neglect after 4 children die after London house fire
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- British authorities said Friday they have arrested a 27-year-old woman for neglect after four children -- two sets of young twins -- died after a house fire in London overnight.
Taiwan vote on pork imports may challenge U.S. ties
World News // 1 day ago
Taiwan vote on pork imports may challenge U.S. ties
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Taiwan will head to the polls on Saturday for a contentious vote on whether to accept pork imports from the United States, a key trade issue that could have serious consequences for Taipei's relationship with Washington.
Pro-Moscow separatists kill soldier amid high tensions along Russia-Ukraine border
World News // 1 day ago
Pro-Moscow separatists kill soldier amid high tensions along Russia-Ukraine border
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Officials said Friday that a Ukrainian soldier has been killed by pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine -- a deadly new development in a situation that Western nations fear is rapidly turning into a powder keg.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3M sign petition to lessen sentence of driver in fatal Colorado truck crash
3M sign petition to lessen sentence of driver in fatal Colorado truck crash
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
Appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify; defense rests
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify; defense rests
Philippines death toll from Super Typhoon Rai raised to 31
Philippines death toll from Super Typhoon Rai raised to 31
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
YouTube TV subscribers lose Disney-owned channels ABC, ESPN
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement