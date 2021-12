1/5

A Russian weapons system fires a rocket during military drills near Orenburg, Russia, on Thursday. Photo by Russian Defense Ministry via EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Officials said Friday that a Ukrainian soldier has been killed by pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine -- a deadly new development in a situation that Western nations fear is rapidly turning into a powder keg. Ukrainian officials said the soldier was killed by grenade and mortar fire from separatists, who they say violated a ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area. Another soldier was injured. Advertisement

The soldier's death follows months of a Russian troop buildup along its border with Ukraine. Some Western powers like the United States and the European Union fear that Moscow may be planning an invasion -- and have strongly warned Russian leaders against crossing into Ukraine.

For years, pro-Russia separatists have been fighting in eastern Ukraine, which is where Moscow controversially annexed Crimea from Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, in 2014.

Russia has said that it has no plans to invade Ukraine.