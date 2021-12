Firefighters were able to rescue all four children -- two 3-year-old boys and two 4-year-old boys -- from the home, but they later died at the hospital of smoke inhalation. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- British authorities said Friday they have arrested a 27-year-old woman for neglect after four children -- two sets of young twins -- died after a house fire in London overnight. The fire broke out at the home in Sutton in south London late Thursday, officials said. Advertisement

Firefighters were able to rescue all four children -- two 3-year-old boys and two 4-year-old boys -- from the home, but they later died at the hospital of smoke inhalation.

"The thoughts of everyone ... are with the family and friends of these four young children, who have suffered such a devastating and tragic loss tonight," London Police Superintendent Rob Shepherd said in a statement.

"At this very early stage the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated."

About 60 firefighters fought the blaze.

The children are believed to be related, but the woman's relationship with them wasn't immediately known.

"This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness," London Fire Brigade Commissioner Andy Roe said in a statement.