Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 17, 2021 / 7:06 AM

Crews rescue nearly two dozen men trapped in east China coal mine

By UPI Staff

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Officials said on Friday that most of the coal miners trapped inside a mine shaft in eastern China have been rescued after more than a day underground.

Twenty-one coal miners became trapped on Wednesday night in the coal mine, located southwest of Beijing in China's eastern Shanxi province.

Advertisement

The first miner to be rescued made it to the surface on Friday afternoon. Later, officials said all but one had been safely pulled to the surface.

Hundreds of people worked to save the miners over the past 24 hours. Crews drained water out of the mining pit at a rate of 53,000 gallons per hour.

Officials said conditions at the mine were hazardous, as it had just one entrance that was 5 feet wide, which made it difficult to use large rescue equipment.

High demands for coal have pushed up prices and illegal mining in China, where accidents are frequent. China's mine safety body reported last week that there have been more than 300 mining accidents so far in 2021.

Authorities said they have detained seven suspects involved in the illegal digging operation and the mine owner has reportedly fled.

Advertisement

Read More

Russian authorities arrest 5 in connection with deadly coal mine 1 rescuer found alive after Russia coal mine explosion Russian coal mine accident leaves 52 dead, including six rescuers

Latest Headlines

More than two dozen dead in suspected arson fire in Osaka, Japan
World News // 4 hours ago
More than two dozen dead in suspected arson fire in Osaka, Japan
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Police suspect arson in a fire that potentially killed 27 people after breaking out Friday in Osaka, western Japan's largest city.
Germany under pressure to block Nord Stream 2 pipeline
World News // 16 hours ago
Germany under pressure to block Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Sholz is facing pressure at the EU summit in Brussels to block the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a pipeline that stretches along Ukraine and Poland, as a way to punish Russia for recent aggressions.
Audi to invest $20 billion in developing 20 all-electric cars by 2025
World News // 17 hours ago
Audi to invest $20 billion in developing 20 all-electric cars by 2025
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- German car manufacturer Audi on Thursday announced a plan to invest $20 billion into developing electric cars over the next five years.
Australia to import Korean artillery system
World News // 18 hours ago
Australia to import Korean artillery system
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Australia has decided to import South Korean artillery systems after a recent meeting between the two countries' leaders in Canberra.
Alcohol involved in fatal ship collision in Baltic Sea, investigation finds
World News // 18 hours ago
Alcohol involved in fatal ship collision in Baltic Sea, investigation finds
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Alcohol may have been a factor in the collision of two ships in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast earlier this week that killed one Danish crew member while a second one remains missing, Swedish authorities said.
Haiti gang releases remaining 12 abducted Christian missionaries
World News // 18 hours ago
Haiti gang releases remaining 12 abducted Christian missionaries
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The remaining U.S. hostages who were abducted by a gang in Haiti two months ago were released on Thursday, according to the Ohio-based Christian group for which they worked.
Dutch royal family breaks COVID-19 rules for Princess Amalia's birthday party
World News // 20 hours ago
Dutch royal family breaks COVID-19 rules for Princess Amalia's birthday party
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Dutch royal family is facing criticism after an 18th birthday party for Princess Amalia on Saturday ran afoul of the government's COVID-19 restrictions that don't allow more than four guests into a home.
Korea halts 'return to normalcy' plan amid COVID-19 surge
World News // 21 hours ago
Korea halts 'return to normalcy' plan amid COVID-19 surge
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Six weeks into South Korea's "return to normalcy" plan, leaders have decided to reinstate social distancing measures as the country grapples with record COVID-19 cases.
France restricts travel from Britain over concern for Omicron COVID-19 variant
World News // 21 hours ago
France restricts travel from Britain over concern for Omicron COVID-19 variant
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The French government on Thursday announced new travel restrictions on passengers from Britain over concerns about rising cases involving the Omicron coronavirus variant.
British central bank raises interest rates for the first time in 3 years
World News // 22 hours ago
British central bank raises interest rates for the first time in 3 years
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- For the first time in years, the Bank of England voted on Thursday to raise interest rates -- as a measure to stabilize the British economy amid a COVID-19 resurgence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
Federal judge sets Jan. 10 hearing in 3 lawsuits against Trump over Capitol attack
Federal judge sets Jan. 10 hearing in 3 lawsuits against Trump over Capitol attack
Melania Trump launches NFT
Melania Trump launches NFT
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
New York COVID-19 positive rate doubles in three days
New York COVID-19 positive rate doubles in three days
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement