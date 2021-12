New Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (R), the leader of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), speaks at press conference after the first cabinet meeting at the Straka Academy on Friday. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Czech Republic's new five-party coalition government led by Petr Fiala was sworn in Friday after a 10-week hiatus following a general election. The center-right government faces soaring inflation and energy costs, record deficit budgets, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertisement

Analysts expect the coalition to be more pro-Western, engaged with the European Union, and active in a nuclear power agenda.

President Milos Zeman urged the new government to be useful while facing a potential crisis.

Zeman's ill health from contracting COVID-19 and prolonged hospital stay delayed the government's inauguration.

The cabinet was scheduled to consider extending a state of emergency instituted last month during its first meeting on Friday. The nation has had 35,000 deaths in a population of 10.7 million.

Fiala, 57, replaces billionaire and former oligarch Andrej Babis as the Czech Republic's 13th prime minister since its formation in 1993 after Czechoslovakia's dissolution.