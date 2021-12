France imposed new testing and quarantine rules, requiring a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours and mandatory isolation for two days. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The French government on Thursday announced new travel restrictions on passengers from Britain over concerns about rising cases involving the Omicron coronavirus variant. Officials said that beginning Saturday, only those who have an "essential reason to travel" will be permitted to travel from Britain to France. Advertisement

"We are going to put in place even more drastic testing measures on the border with the U.K.," spokesman Gabriel Attal said, according to The Local.

"Our strategy is to delay as much as we can the development of Omicron in our country and take advantage to push ahead with the booster drive."

Travel restrictions apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated British citizens.

France also imposed new testing and quarantine rules, requiring a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours. Travelers who are allowed to enter France also must isolate for two days.

Under the rules, tourists are entirely barred from entering France. French and EU nationals are exempt.

About 71% of the French population has been vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University.