Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting pushback from EU countries over tensions with Ukraine. Photo by Evgeny Odinokov/EPA-EFE

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Sholz is facing pressure at the European Union summit in Brussels to block the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a way to punish Russia for recent aggressions. Sholz recently pledged to support "the inviolability of Ukraine's border" but is facing pressure from Eastern European countries to deter a Kremlin invasion. Advertisement

"We will underscore again that the inviolability of borders is an important basis for peace in Europe, and that together we will do everything that this inviolability endures," Sholz said, according to The Times.

Ukraine wants the EU to impose sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin steps up military aggressions against Kyiv.

"If you at least set up or pull together a serious package of sanctions and you let Russia know this is what's going to happen then that will deter Russia," Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said, according to CNBC.

Last month, The Biden administration imposed further sanctions targeting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Russian entity Transadria Ltd., one of its vessels and a second unnamed vessel were blacklisted under the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019.

Advertisement

The project, according to its website, states the pipeline will transport natural gas from Russia through the Baltic Sea and into Germany to meet the European Union's rapidly declining domestic gas production.