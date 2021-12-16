Trending
World News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 1:08 PM

Australia to import Korean artillery system

By Park Eel-kyung & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
The Huntsman AS9 self-propelled artillery system is produced by Hanwha Defense in South Korea. Australia agreed to import the system after a summit meeting with South Korea on Monda. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Defense

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Australia has decided to import South Korean artillery systems after a recent meeting between the two countries' leaders in Canberra.

Hanwha Defense Australia announced Tuesday that it had signed a contract with the Australian army for the supply of its Huntsman AS9 self-propelled artillery system.

The contract was announced a day after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

It marks the first major defense acquisition by Australia from an Asian defense prime contractor.

The deal comes as Australia, at odds with China, is trying to strengthen its alliance with the United States.

South Korea has struggled to balance its relationship with the United States, its largest ally, and China, its biggest trading partner.

Australia decided to follow the United States' example last week in backing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in February by not sending an official delegation.

After the summit, Moon said South Korea is not considering a similar measure.

Regarding the arms procurement, Australia is reviewing two infantry fighting vehicle models, including South Korea's "Redback."

Redback is trying to win over the Canberra administration, which is considering purchasing 450 new tracked armored vehicles worth between $18 billion and $27 billion.

"Artilleries and armored vehicles are not strategic weapons. Hence, the slight difference in the diplomatic stance would not negatively affect Australia's decisions," South Korean military commentator Kim Dae-young told UPI News Korea.

"In fact, Australia would highly evaluate the fact that South Korea is a close ally of the U.S., and that the two countries carry out joint drills periodically," he said.

Professor Kim Jong-dae at Seoul's Yonsei University agreed.

"The Huntsman AS9 is second to none in the global market, and Redback is very competitive in terms of price and functionality. Australia has no reason not to purchase them," he said in a telephone interview.

