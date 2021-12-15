Trending
World News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 2:12 PM

IAEA says it has deal with Iran to replace security cameras at nuclear site

By Simon Druker
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi announced on Wednesday that the agency has reached a deal with Iran to install new security cameras at site used to manufacture nuclear centrifuge components. File Photo Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency announced on Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Iran that will see new security cameras installed at one of the country's nuclear facilities.

The IAEA said the cameras would be installed at the Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop in the coming days.

The original cameras were either damaged or destroyed by a sabotage attack in June.

"This is important for verification under the Iran nuclear deal, and work will continue to address other outstanding safeguards issues," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.

"The agreement with Iran on replacing surveillance cameras at the Karaj facility is an important development for the IAEA's verification and monitoring activities in Iran. It will enable us to resume necessary continuity of knowledge at this facility.

"I sincerely hope that we can continue our constructive discussions to also address and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues in Iran."

The IAEA, which reports to both the United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly, said it will "reinstall cameras to replace those removed from the workshop at Karaj and perform other related technical activities before the end of December."

The IAEA said it will also continue working with Iran to resolve "remaining outstanding safeguards issues."

One of those issues reportedly revolves around Iran insisting that it gets to keep all the footage from the cameras.

In late November, Iran began discussions with the United States, China, Iran, Britain, France and Germany to revive the Iran nuclear deal. It was the first meeting in six months.

