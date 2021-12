The Norwegian Consumer Council filed a complaint against Grindr that year, saying the app shared GPS locations, IP addresses, advertising IDs, ages and genders. File Photo by Vdovichenko Denis/Shutterstock

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Norwegian privacy regulators fined gay dating app Grindr more than $7 million on Wednesday for violating European Union rules on sending sensitive materials to advertisers. The Norwegian Data Protection Authority said it found that Grindr disclosed sensitive data to third parties for advertisement research without the users' consent. Advertisement

The violation, the agency said, was a breach of strict EU privacy rules. The DPA fined Grindr almost $7.2 million.

According to the watchdog, instead of asking for users' permission, Grindr forced them to accept a privacy policy that included sharing data.

The authority said it reduced the initial fine after receiving information about the size and financial situation of Grindr, as well as efforts to comply with privacy rules. The investigation focused on how Grindr asked for consent after the rules came into effect last year.

The Norwegian Consumer Council filed a complaint against Grindr that year, saying the app shared GPS locations, IP addresses, advertising IDs, ages and genders.

A person's sexual orientation falls under special protection under the EU privacy rules, the authority concluded, and the permissions Grindr collected weren't valid.

Grindr Chief Policy Officer Shane Wiley said that the app is considering an appeal.

