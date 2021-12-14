Trending
Dec. 14, 2021 / 11:22 AM

More than 50 dead, dozens injured after gas truck explosion in Haiti

By Simon Druker
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has ordered three days of national mourning after a tanker truck carrying gasoline exploded on Monday night in the port city of Cap-Haïtien. At least 50 people have been killed with reports of at least 100 injured. Both numbers are expected to climb. File Photo Maxime Giordani/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- More than 50 people are dead and dozens more are injured after a tanker truck carrying gasoline exploded in Haiti on Monday night.

The death toll from the explosion in the port city of Cap-Haïtien is expected to continue to grow.

The city's deputy mayor Patrick Almonor told local media that 54 deaths have been recorded so far, while at least 20 houses have burned down. Reports suggest more than 100 people are injured. Almonor said many of the bodies are so badly burned that they can't be identified.

Firefighters aren't sure of the final numbers, as many people may still be trapped inside their homes. Buildings are typically spaced in very close proximity to each other in the city.

Haitian Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry declared three days of national mourning in memory of the victims.

Henry said field hospitals are being set up in the city of more than 274,000 people. Many of those injured in the explosion have already been transported to hospitals in larger cities, including Port-au-Prince.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the truck to first capsize, and then explode. One witness said the truck was trying to avoid a motorcycle before it crashed. Spilled fuel poured into homes and buildings before the explosion, charring the structures beyond recognition.

"On behalf of my government and that of the entire Haitian population, including the diaspora, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the parents of the victims, as well as to all those who are directly or indirectly affected by this tragedy," said Henry on Twitter.

