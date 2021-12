1/4

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General and former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg says he's among the candidates seeking to become the governor of Norway's central bank, according to a list published Tuesday by the Norwegian government. The current governor of Norges Bank, Oeystein Olsen, is set to retire in February after holding the position since 2011 for two terms. Advertisement

Stoltenberg would complete his term as NATO secretary-general, which expires on Oct. 1, 2022, before moving to the central bank, if he's chosen.

Ida Wolden Bache, Norges Bank's deputy governor, is also running for the position and is considered a top contender. If she wins, she would become the first woman to lead the bank.

Stoltenberg, 62, became NATO secretary-general in 2014 and oversaw the alliance when former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw if other member countries didn't spend more on their own defense.

NATO has 30 member countries and will hold a meeting in Spain next June to nominate Stoltenberg's successor.

Stoltenberg was the prime minister of Norway twice and has held other top positions including finance minister and energy minister.