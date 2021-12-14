Trending
World News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 9:39 AM

Blinken says U.S. will push back against Chinese aggression in South China Sea

By Clyde Hughes
Blinken says U.S. will push back against Chinese aggression in South China Sea
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters on Tuesday during a news conference at the Fairmont Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo by Mast Irham/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit in Southeast Asia on Tuesday that the United States will push back against Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, saying the communist country's behavior runs counter to international law.

Blinken made the statements in Jakarta, Indonesia, during a tour of Southeast Asia. He said China's threat to navigation in the South China Sea has the potential to affect the movement of $3 trillion in commerce annually.

"When commerce can't traverse open seas, that means that farmers are blocked from shipping their produce; factories can't ship their microchips; hospitals are blocked from getting life-saving medicines," Blinken said in comments released by the State Department.

"Five years ago, an international tribunal delivered a unanimous and legally binding decision firmly rejecting unlawful, expansive South China Sea maritime claims as being inconsistent with international law. We and other countries, including South China Sea claimants, will continue to push back on such behavior."

RELATED Blinken visits Indonesia on first stop of multi-nation Southeast Asia tour

When talking to reporters at the Jakarta's Fairmont Hotel, he said the United States is working to help Indonesia get back on its feet in the COVID-19 era while developing a wider Indo-Pacific economic framework.

"Together, our countries will collaborate to fight the climate crisis, to defend democracy, human rights, and the rules-based international order, including in the maritime domain, and to strengthen regional cooperation through institutions like [the Association of Southeast Asian Nations], which has its secretariat here in Jakarta," he said.

Blinken said the United States has so far donated more than 25 million vaccines to Indonesia, with the latest shipment arriving Tuesday. He said the United States has also given $77 million in pandemic relief assistance.

RELATED Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War

RELATED Treasury hits China, Myanmar and North Korea with human rights sanctions

Latest Headlines

Millions of children in orphanages susceptible to trafficking, neglect, report says
World News // 56 minutes ago
Millions of children in orphanages susceptible to trafficking, neglect, report says
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- More than 5 million children around the world are susceptible to trafficking and exploitation, according to a charity report that calls for urgent action on the matter.
Dutch PM Mark Rutte poised for 4th term after parties agree to coalition
World News // 1 hour ago
Dutch PM Mark Rutte poised for 4th term after parties agree to coalition
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Almost an entire year after the Netherlands' general elections, Dutch leaders have reached a coalition deal to form a new government and Prime Minister Mark Rutte seems poised to receive a fourth term.
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
World News // 2 hours ago
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian coast on Tuesday, sending people in towns along the shore seeking higher ground and into the streets.
Omicron more resistant to COVID-19 vaccine, major real-world study says
World News // 3 hours ago
Omicron more resistant to COVID-19 vaccine, major real-world study says
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Omicron coronavirus variant appears to spread quicker and is more resistant to vaccines -- but is also less likely to cause severe COVID-19, according to a major real-world study in South Africa on Tuesday.
Militants open fire on Indian Kashmir police, killing 2
World News // 13 hours ago
Militants open fire on Indian Kashmir police, killing 2
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Militants opened fire on a police bus in Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday, killing two police officers and injuring 14 others, local officials said.
Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
World News // 18 hours ago
Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
Tropical Storm Rai formed on Monday evening, local time, while churning across the warm waters of the southern Philippine Sea.
South African president thanks supporters after positive COVID-19 test
World News // 20 hours ago
South African president thanks supporters after positive COVID-19 test
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked well wishers on Monday, a day after testing positive for COVID-19.
Anne Sacoolas to face trial in Britain for death of 19-year-old motorist
World News // 20 hours ago
Anne Sacoolas to face trial in Britain for death of 19-year-old motorist
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Anne Sacoolas -- the wife of a U.S. diplomat -- will begin trial in Britain for the death of teenager Harry Dunn.
Vladimir Putin said he resorted to working as taxi driver after USSR collapse
World News // 21 hours ago
Vladimir Putin said he resorted to working as taxi driver after USSR collapse
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he resorted to working as a taxi driver after the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s.
Russian teen critical after detonating bomb inside school
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian teen critical after detonating bomb inside school
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Russian teenager is in intensive care Monday after authorities said he tried to detonate a homemade bomb at a Moscow school, injuring 11 other students.
