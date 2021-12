Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Haim Tzach/EPA-EFE

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Monday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a historic meeting for both Middle Eastern countries. Bennett arrived in Abu Dhabi late Sunday, becoming the first Israeli leader to make an official public visit to the United Arab Emirates. Advertisement

"The message that I wish to deliver to the UAE leaders and Emirati citizens is that mutual partnership and friendship are natural. We are neighbors and cousins. We are the grandchildren of Prophet Abraham," Bennett told Emirati state media ahead of the meeting.

The meeting is seen as a chance for the two countries to build on progress made during last year's Abraham Accords, which were brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, Israel and some Arab neighbors.

During the meeting on Monday, Bennett said economic opportunities exist between Israel and the UAE and could help stabilize the region.

Bennett also met with the UAE ministers for technology and culture, as well as the head of an Abu Dhabi-based investment company.

Upon his arrival Sunday, Bennett met with the UAE's foreign minister. Local media reported that the two spoke about the importance of religious moderation, among other topics.