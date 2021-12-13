Trending
World News
Dec. 13, 2021 / 9:31 AM

One person has died of Omicron variant in Britain, PM Boris Johnson says

By Adam Schrader
One person has died of Omicron variant in Britain, PM Boris Johnson says
In a televised message, Johnson said Britain faces a national emergency in combating the Omicron variant and "urgently" encouraged people to get booster shots. File Photo by Kiara Worth/COP26/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that at least one person has died from the Omicron coronavirus variant in Britain and warned of a "tidal wave" of new COVID-19 cases due to the mutation.

Johnson spoke to reporters at a vaccine center in Paddington after announcing that the country would accelerate its program for booster vaccinations.

Britain also raised its COVID-19 alert level to the second-highest level for the first time since May.

"Sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson said, according to The Guardian. "I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognize the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population."

Johnson also refused to rule out whether Britain would impose further restrictions through the holiday season amid fears that Omicron could quickly become the dominant variant.

In a televised message, Johnson said Britain faces a national emergency in combating the Omicron variant and "urgently" encouraged people to get booster shots.

The Health Security Agency said that ten people have been hospitalized with the Omicron variant in Britain.

"Hospitalizations always lag a few weeks behind infections, therefore it isn't surprising that we have started to see people being admitted to hospital with the Omicron variant," Dr. Susan Hopkins, the agency's chief medical adviser, said in a statement.

The agency said that new studies have shown that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provide "much lower levels of protection against symptomatic infection compared to the protection that they provide against Delta."

The agency said preliminary data shows that booster shots increase effectiveness against Omicron with around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.

"Our scientists are confident that with a third dose, a booster dose, we can all bring our level of protection back up," Johnson said in his televised speech.

"I know there will be some people watching who will be asking whether Omicron is less severe than previous variants and if we really need to go out and get that booster. The answer is yes, we do."

Starting on Wednesday, anyone over the age of 18 who received their second dose at least two months ago will be able to book an appointment for a booster. Britain has sent 42 military teams across the nation to help provide more vaccine sites.

More than 500,000 vaccinations were administered in Britain on Saturday, and Johnson tweeted Monday that more than 110,000 had booked appointments by early Monday.

Latest Headlines

Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Omicron, study says
World News // 38 minutes ago
Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Omicron, study says
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers announced on Monday that studies show that the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca produce substantially fewer antibodies to fight off the Omicron variant than they do against other variants.
Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai gets 13 months in jail for Tiananmen Square vigil
World News // 1 hour ago
Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai gets 13 months in jail for Tiananmen Square vigil
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong court on Monday sentenced businessman and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to more than a year in prison for participating in a banned vigil last year to commemorate the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989.
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
World News // 2 hours ago
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- In Australia to commemorate a new defense agreement, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that North Korea, China and the United States could soon bring about a formal end to the Korean War.
Tokyo hotel is showing the northern lights -- without the Arctic cold
World News // 3 hours ago
Tokyo hotel is showing the northern lights -- without the Arctic cold
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is a bucket list item for millions of stargazers. But now, a hotel in Tokyo is trying to simplify that experience with a trick of elaborate engineering.
Ranchera music legend Vicente Fernández dies in Mexico at 81
World News // 17 hours ago
Ranchera music legend Vicente Fernández dies in Mexico at 81
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Ranchera music legend Vicente Fernández died early Sunday morning at a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico at 81, a message posted to his Instagram revealed.
South Africa hits daily record 37,875 COVID-19 cases mostly by Omicron
World News // 18 hours ago
South Africa hits daily record 37,875 COVID-19 cases mostly by Omicron
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Nineteen days after the COVID-19 Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, cases are surging to a daily-record 37,875 cases in the nation with the new strain the most dominant as Britain also is experiencing surge in the type.
Russia will face 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked, G7 warns
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia will face 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked, G7 warns
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The members of the G7 inter-governmental political forum have unanimously warned Moscow that Russia will face "massive consequences" if the country attacks Ukraine.
New Caledonia voters reject becoming independent from France
World News // 22 hours ago
New Caledonia voters reject becoming independent from France
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Voters in the territory of New Caledonia, a collection of islands in the Pacific, overwhelmingly rejected a referendum to become independent from France on Sunday.
Israeli leader Bennett to meet Emirate Crown Prince bin Zayed
World News // 23 hours ago
Israeli leader Bennett to meet Emirate Crown Prince bin Zayed
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Naftali Bennett left Israel on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, a historic trip marking the first official visit from an Israeli prime minister to the United Arab Emirates.
Fugitive Portuguese banker Joao Rendeiro arrested in South Africa
World News // 1 day ago
Fugitive Portuguese banker Joao Rendeiro arrested in South Africa
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Fugitive Portuguese banker Joao Rendeiro, who was sentenced to more than five years in connection with the collapse of the Portuguese Private Bank, was arrested Saturday, police said. 
