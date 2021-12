A Russian teenager is in intensive care on Monday after authorities said he tried to detonate a homemade bomb at a Moscow school, injuring 11 other students. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Russian teenager is in intensive care Monday after authorities said he tried to detonate a homemade bomb at a Moscow school, injuring 11 other students. The explosion happened at the convent Vladislav Struzhenkov in the Moscow region city of Serpukhov, Olga Vradiy, spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee's Main Investigation Department for the Moscow Region, told the state-run news agency TASS. Advertisement

Officials said the youth, a former student at the school, entered the building and detonated the device. Authorities said the suspect had been in a dispute with other students and teachers at the school beforehand.

Officials told state-run news outlet Interfax the 18-year-old went to the school's gymnasium before exploding the device, which they believe was homemade. Officials said 10 youths were hospitalized while another declined medical attention.

Officials said the suspect was in critical condition. Officials delayed giving him medical treatment at the scene for fear of their own safety as they searched for other possible explosive devices. No other explosives were found.