The family of Harry Dunn, a British teenager who was struck and killed by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Anne Sacoolas -- the wife of a U.S. diplomat -- will begin trial in Britain for the death of teenager Harry Dunn. Sacoolas -- who is accused of killing the 19-year-old by driving dangerously -- will begin her trial on Jan. 18 at Westminster Magistrates' Court. She will attend virtually from the United States. Advertisement

The 44-year-old was charged with killing Dunn on Aug. 27, 2019, outside U.S. Royal Air Force Croughton base in Northamptonshire. Nineteen days after the accident, she claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain.

The United States rejected Britain's request to extradite her, but eventually closed a loophole that allowed her to make the move in the first place. Last November, British courts ruled that Sacoolas' extradition was lawful and that it didn't prevent authorities from carrying out an investigation.

Dunn's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit in September 2020 in a Virginia court and reached a resolution in September.

Authorities say Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she struck Dunn who was riding on a motorbike. Her husband, Jonathan Sacoolas, was working in Britain as a U.S government administrator at the RAF base.