The charred remains of a building is seen after a gas leak explosion caused a building collapse in Sicily. Photo courtesy Dipartimento Protezione Civile/Twitter

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A gas leak explosion caused a building collapse in the Italian town of Ravanusa, leaving at least three people dead on Sunday morning. The Civil Protection Department in Sicily said that rescuers were still searching for at least six other people who were reported missing, according to CNN. Advertisement

Officials with Vigili del Fuoco, Italy's fire and rescue service, said on Twitter that two women were "extracted alive from the rubble."

Hundreds of rescue workers flocked to the scene and mobilized canine units to sniff out survivors, authorities said.

Aerial footage provided by Vigili del Fuoco shows the demolished building and the damage done to nearby buildings.

#Ravanusa #crollo palazzina: 100 #vigilidelfuoco impegnati nelle operazioni di soccorso con nucleo NBCR, team USAR, cinofili e esperti nella conduzione di mezzi movimento terra. Nella clip il sorvolo con i droni sull'area dell'intervento [#12dicembre 12:15] pic.twitter.com/QNht1o13xc- Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 12, 2021

"Last night an explosion caused the collapse of an entire four-story building and partially involved some neighboring buildings. It happened in Ravanusa, a town fifty minutes from Agrigento," Fabrizio Curcio, the head of the Civil Protection, said in a statement. "Since then, the firefighters have been at work tirelessly for rescue operations, 100 men in action among the rubble."

About 11,000 people live in the town of Ravanusa, located in Sicily.