British plans to ban big-game hunting trophies

The last surviving male northern white rhino on the planet is seen at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki in Sudan on May 3, 2017. British officials announced Friday that rhinos would be included in a big-game trophy hunting ban. File Photo by Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Britain's environment ministry announced it plans to ban hunting trophies connected to thousands of species, including lions, rhinos, elephants and polar bears. The ministry said Friday the ban will apply to imports of hunting trophies from endangered and threatened animals to Britain. It said the ban supports long-term species conservation and protects some of the world's most endangered and threatened animals. Advertisement

It said a 60% decline in global wildlife over the past half-century was the reason for a change in British rules over wildlife trophies by big-game hunters.

"More animal species are now threatened with extinction than ever before in human history and we are appalled at the thought of hunters bringing back trophies and placing more pressure on some of our most iconic and endangered animals," Environment Secretary George Eustice said.

RELATED Sloth bear rescued from well in Indian village

The ministry said the ban on imports of hunting trophies, one of the toughest in the world, will cover nearly 7,000 species. Officials said they received 44,000 responses on a 2019 ban that showed wide support from the public and conservation groups.

"The government's bill looks set to be the strongest ban in the world," Eduardo Gonçalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, said in a statement from the ministry. "This is the leadership that we have been calling for to save endangered species and help bring this terrible trade to an end. Wildlife needs this ban."

Advertisement

Born Free's Head of Policy Mark Jones said considering the challenges of wild animals around the world, the policy change was a positive first step.

"The proposed ban will send a clear signal that [Britain] does not condone the brutal killing of threatened wild animals for this so-called 'sport' by [British] citizens. It is two years since the British public overwhelmingly called for an end to hunting trophy imports, so we urge the government to introduce and implement this legislation as quickly as possible."