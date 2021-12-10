Trending
World News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 1:34 PM

Treasury hits China, Myanmar and North Korea with human rights sanctions

By Simon Druker
Treasury hits China, Myanmar and North Korea with human rights sanctions
A total of 15 people and 10 groups with ties to North Korea, China, Bangladesh and Myanmar were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury on Friday, over ties to human rights abuse. Friday also marked International Human Rights Day. File Photo KCNA/EPA-EFE

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury on Friday, imposed sanctions through its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), against 15 people and 10 entities involved in human rights abuse.

The Treasury's sanctions include individuals and organizations with ties to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh.

Sanctions prohibit U.S. firms from doing business with those singled out by the Treasury as "perpetrators of corruption and serious human rights abuse."

Canada and the United Kingdom joined the United States in enacting sanctions.

In a separate move, the Treasury also imposed investment restrictions on a Chinese tech company, adding it to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN).

It says SenseTime's technology has been used to help target minorities, mainly Uyghur Muslims and members of other minorities, in China.

Also hit with sanctions on Friday were North Korea's Central Public Prosecutors Office, a Bangladesh special police unit, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and a Russian university provost accused of exploiting North Korean foreign workers through student visas.

The sanctions coincided with International Human Rights Day.

"On International Human Rights Day, Treasury is using its tools to expose and hold accountable perpetrators of serious human rights abuse. Our actions today, particularly those in partnership with the United Kingdom and Canada, send a message that democracies around the world will act against those who abuse the power of the state to inflict suffering and repression," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

Latest Headlines

U.N. General Assembly ratifies several resolutions against Israel
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. General Assembly ratifies several resolutions against Israel
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly has formally approved several resolutions that criticize Israel for a variety of positions, including building Jewish settlements and acting against Palestinian rights.
Korea's Mirae Asset wins U.S. lawsuit over $5.8B hotel deal
World News // 2 hours ago
Korea's Mirae Asset wins U.S. lawsuit over $5.8B hotel deal
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments announced the company has scored a victory in a protracted lawsuit over a hotel deal with China's Dajia Insurance.
'Silent strike' to oppose military coup empties streets across Myanmar
World News // 3 hours ago
'Silent strike' to oppose military coup empties streets across Myanmar
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Opponents to the military government in Myanmar protested in a grand show of unity on Friday -- a national "silent strike" that emptied streets and businesses on international Human Rights Day.
Scholz meets with Macron in France on 1st trip abroad as German chancellor
World News // 3 hours ago
Scholz meets with Macron in France on 1st trip abroad as German chancellor
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Just days after succeeding Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor, Olaf Scholz traveled to Paris Friday to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron in his first official bilateral meeting.
German lawmakers pass COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers
World News // 4 hours ago
German lawmakers pass COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- German lawmakers on Friday overwhelmingly passed a bill to require COVID-19 vaccination for all healthcare workers -- the first of two vaccine mandates being considered in the country.
London High Court rules Julian Assange can be extradited to U.S. to face spy charges
World News // 5 hours ago
London High Court rules Julian Assange can be extradited to U.S. to face spy charges
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The High Court in London struck down a lower court decision Friday and said WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States to face spying charges related to military documents he posted in 2010.
Taiwan loses another ally to China as Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties
World News // 8 hours ago
Taiwan loses another ally to China as Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Nicaragua officially ended diplomatic relations with Taiwan on Friday, choosing to recognize Beijing's claim as the sole government under the "One China" policy and further isolating Taipei on the international stage.
At least 53 people dead as tractor-trailer overturns in Mexico crash
World News // 14 hours ago
At least 53 people dead as tractor-trailer overturns in Mexico crash
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Officials in Mexico said at least 53 people died when a tractor-trailer collided with a truck and overturned in the Mexican state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala.
European Commission drafts directive designating gig workers as employees
World News // 23 hours ago
European Commission drafts directive designating gig workers as employees
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The European Commission announced initial steps that would turn independent contractors, or gig workers, into employees, giving them traditional labor rights and benefits enjoyed by other full-time employees.
Indian farmers end a year of protests after government drops controversial laws
World News // 1 day ago
Indian farmers end a year of protests after government drops controversial laws
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Indian farmers on Thursday ended more than a year of protests related to a set of laws introduced last September, meant to overhaul and modernize the country's farming industry.
