Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 4:56 AM

Taiwan loses another ally to China as Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
Taiwan loses another ally to China as Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties
Taiwan lost another diplomatic ally as Nicaragua officially severed relations with Taipei and recognized Beijing's government on Friday. File photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Nicaragua officially ended diplomatic relations with Taiwan, choosing to recognize Beijing's claim as the sole government under its "One China" principle and further isolating Taipei on the international stage.

"The Government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that in the world there is only one single China," a statement issued Thursday by Nicaragua's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory."

Advertisement

Officials from China and Nicaragua met on Friday in Tianjin to sign a joint communique resuming diplomatic relations, China's foreign ministry said.

China has long considered Taiwan a breakaway province and refuses to have diplomatic ties with any country that officially recognizes Taipei.

RELATED Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs

Taiwan acknowledged the break with Nicaragua on Friday, which shrinks its diplomatic allies to 14, primarily small states in Central America, the Caribbean and the South Pacific, as well as the Vatican.

The Taiwanese government expressed "extreme regret" at Nicaragua's decision, and slammed China's continuing efforts to poach its diplomatic partners.

"The Taiwan government also strongly condemns the Chinese government for again coercing a diplomatic ally to sever relations with Taiwan and for suppressing Taiwan's diplomatic space," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement
RELATED China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday that Taipei would not cave under Beijing's efforts to isolate it.

"I would like to stress that no amount of external pressure can shake our commitment to freedom, human rights, the rule of law & partnering with the international democratic community as a force for good," Tsai wrote on Twitter.

Nicaragua's decision came a month after strongman President Daniel Ortega won his fifth term in office via elections that were widely condemned as undemocratic by Western nations and international monitors. U.S. President Joe Biden called the Nov. 7 contests a "pantomime" and a "sham," and Washington later imposed sanctions on several Nicaraguan government officials.

RELATED U.S., EU hold high-level meeting on countering China

On Thursday evening, State Dept. spokesman Ned Price criticized Nicaragua's diplomatic switch and again challenged the legitimacy of the Ortega government.

"Without the mandate that comes with a free and fair election, Ortega's actions cannot reflect the will of the Nicaraguan people, who continue to struggle for democracy and the ability to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms," Price said in a statement. "We do know, however, that this deprives Nicaragua's people of a steadfast partner in its democratic and economic growth."

The United States is among dozens of countries that maintain unofficial diplomatic relations with Taiwan and the Biden administration has looked to strengthen defense and economic ties with the democratic island as Washington's competition with Beijing intensifies.

Advertisement

China, meanwhile, has vowed to retake Taiwan by force if necessary. In recent months, Beijing has put on a military show of strength, sending aircraft into Taiwanese airspace on a regular basis and practicing beach landing drills in a nearby province.

China has also ramped up its offers of economic and development aid to siphon off Taiwan's allies under the presidency of Tsai Ing-wen, who has vowed to resist reunification with China. Since Tsai's 2016 election and re-election in 2020, the number of countries officially recognizing Taipei has dropped from 22 to 14.

"We highly commend the right decision made by the Government of Nicaragua, which is in line with the prevailing trend of the time and people's aspiration," Zhang Jun, China's Ambassador to the United Nations, said on Twitter. "The One-China principle is a consensus widely accepted by the international community and allows no challenge."

Nicaragua's move comes as Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang is set to participate Friday in a panel discussion at President Biden's inaugural Summit for Democracy, a virtual event meant to promote democratic ideals and counter authoritarianism. Taiwan's participation has drawn the ire of China, which was not invited.

Latest Headlines

At least 53 people dead as tractor-trailer overturns in Mexico crash
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 53 people dead as tractor-trailer overturns in Mexico crash
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Officials in Mexico said at least 53 people died when a tractor-trailer collided with a truck and overturned in the Mexican state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala.
European Commission drafts directive designating gig workers as employees
World News // 16 hours ago
European Commission drafts directive designating gig workers as employees
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The European Commission announced initial steps that would turn independent contractors, or gig workers, into employees, giving them traditional labor rights and benefits enjoyed by other full-time employees.
Indian farmers end a year of protests after government drops controversial laws
World News // 16 hours ago
Indian farmers end a year of protests after government drops controversial laws
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Indian farmers on Thursday ended more than a year of protests related to a set of laws introduced last September, meant to overhaul and modernize the country's farming industry.
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
World News // 18 hours ago
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Italian regulators on Thursday ordered retail giant Amazon to pay more than $1 billion for violating European Union antitrust rules, which is one of the largest fines ever imposed against the company in Europe.
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
World News // 19 hours ago
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- An independent investigative British-based tribunal said in a report Thursday that China has committed genocide against the Muslim-minority Uyghur population and other ethnic minorities in the western part of the nation.
Australia, Britain, Canada follow U.S. with Beijing Winter Olympics boycott
World News // 20 hours ago
Australia, Britain, Canada follow U.S. with Beijing Winter Olympics boycott
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Australia, Canada and Britain have followed the United States in ordering a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, and drew a similarly stern rebuke from the Chinese government on Thursday.
Under proposal, young New Zealanders would be banned from smoking for life
World News // 22 hours ago
Under proposal, young New Zealanders would be banned from smoking for life
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New Zealand unveiled a lofty plan Thursday that's designed to protect young people from the dangers of smoking -- a ban on cigarettes for as long as they live.
Storm Barra crashes into Ireland, Britain with deadly force
World News // 1 day ago
Storm Barra crashes into Ireland, Britain with deadly force
The second named windstorm in less than two weeks reached bomb cyclone status prior to striking portions of Ireland and Britain with a fury Tuesday into Wednesday.
Dutch heir Princess Amalia joins senior council after turning 18
World News // 1 day ago
Dutch heir Princess Amalia joins senior council after turning 18
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, joined the government's top advisory body on Wednesday after celebrating her 18th birthday.
Biden says he isn't considering sending U.S. troops to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Biden says he isn't considering sending U.S. troops to Ukraine
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday that sending troops to Ukraine is "not on the table" after his high-stakes virtual summit with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement