Scholz meets with Macron in France on 1st trip abroad as German chancellor

Another concern expected to be given attention is a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.
Scholz's new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, was also expected to consult with French officials about how to respond to the Russian military build-up along the eastern Ukrainian border.
French President Emmanuel Macron greets new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
In Brussels, Scholz will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.
It's the first power-sharing agreement of its kind and the first governing alliance with three parties in Germany since 1957. Scholz is Germany's first new chancellor since 2005.