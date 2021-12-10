Trending
Dec. 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM

Scholz meets with Macron in France on 1st trip abroad as German chancellor

By Clyde Hughes
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Just days after succeeding Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor, Olaf Scholz traveled to Paris Friday to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron in his first official bilateral meeting.

The two leaders discussed a range of subjects, including climate change, dealings with China and its human rights record and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Another concern expected to be given attention is a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Scholz's new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, was also expected to consult with French officials about how to respond to the Russian military build-up along the eastern Ukrainian border.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Friday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI

U.S. President Joe Biden said this week that sending troops to Ukraine was "not on the table."

Schols will also travel to Brussels to meet with top NATO officials. The trip to France and Belgium is his first as chancellor.

In Brussels, Scholz will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

Wednesday, Scholz was officially elected as Germany's ninth chancellor since the end of World War II. His Social Democratic Party is part of a three-party governing coalition, with the Green Party and the Free Democrats.

It's the first power-sharing agreement of its kind and the first governing alliance with three parties in Germany since 1957. Scholz is Germany's first new chancellor since 2005.

Latest Headlines

'Silent strike' to oppose military coup empties streets across Myanmar
World News // 17 minutes ago
'Silent strike' to oppose military coup empties streets across Myanmar
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Opponents to the military government in Myanmar protested in a grand show of unity on Friday -- a national "silent strike" that emptied streets and businesses on international Human Rights Day.
German lawmakers pass COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers
World News // 1 hour ago
German lawmakers pass COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- German lawmakers on Friday overwhelmingly passed a bill to require COVID-19 vaccination for all healthcare workers -- the first of two vaccine mandates being considered in the country.
London High Court rules Julian Assange can be extradited to U.S. to face spy charges
World News // 2 hours ago
London High Court rules Julian Assange can be extradited to U.S. to face spy charges
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The High Court in London struck down a lower court decision Friday and said WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States to face spying charges related to military documents he posted in 2010.
Taiwan loses another ally to China as Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties
World News // 5 hours ago
Taiwan loses another ally to China as Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Nicaragua officially ended diplomatic relations with Taiwan on Friday, choosing to recognize Beijing's claim as the sole government under the "One China" policy and further isolating Taipei on the international stage.
At least 53 people dead as tractor-trailer overturns in Mexico crash
World News // 10 hours ago
At least 53 people dead as tractor-trailer overturns in Mexico crash
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Officials in Mexico said at least 53 people died when a tractor-trailer collided with a truck and overturned in the Mexican state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala.
European Commission drafts directive designating gig workers as employees
World News // 20 hours ago
European Commission drafts directive designating gig workers as employees
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The European Commission announced initial steps that would turn independent contractors, or gig workers, into employees, giving them traditional labor rights and benefits enjoyed by other full-time employees.
Indian farmers end a year of protests after government drops controversial laws
World News // 20 hours ago
Indian farmers end a year of protests after government drops controversial laws
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Indian farmers on Thursday ended more than a year of protests related to a set of laws introduced last September, meant to overhaul and modernize the country's farming industry.
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
World News // 22 hours ago
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Italian regulators on Thursday ordered retail giant Amazon to pay more than $1 billion for violating European Union antitrust rules, which is one of the largest fines ever imposed against the company in Europe.
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
World News // 23 hours ago
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- An independent investigative British-based tribunal said in a report Thursday that China has committed genocide against the Muslim-minority Uyghur population and other ethnic minorities in the western part of the nation.
Australia, Britain, Canada follow U.S. with Beijing Winter Olympics boycott
World News // 1 day ago
Australia, Britain, Canada follow U.S. with Beijing Winter Olympics boycott
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Australia, Canada and Britain have followed the United States in ordering a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, and drew a similarly stern rebuke from the Chinese government on Thursday.
