Korea's Mirae Asset wins U.S. lawsuit over $5.8B hotel deal

Mirae Asset Global Investments, based in Seoul, said a U.S. court decided in the firm's favor in a prolonged legal battle with China’s Anbang Insurance over a hotel deal. Photo courtesy of Mirae Asset Global Investments

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments announced the company has scored a victory in a protracted lawsuit over a hotel deal with China's Dajia Insurance. Delaware's top court decided to uphold the original verdict, Mirae Asset announced Thursday. In December 2020, the lower court ruled in favor of the firm against Dajia's bid to compel the closing of their $5.8 billion hotel deal. Advertisement

"We will get back the deposit amounting to $582 million and interest from Dajia. The insurance company will also have to cover all the expenses related to the transactions and lawsuits," Mirae Asset said in a statement.

In 2019, Mirae Asset agreed to purchase a portfolio of 15 premium hotels in the United States from Dajia, formerly Anbang, for $5.8 billion and placed a 10 percent deposit.

Back then, the contract was dubbed South Korea's largest cross-border property deal.

But Mirae Asset decided to drop the deal, saying Dajia failed to adhere to the conditions of the agreement. The Korean company claimed that Dajia did not keep its obligation of maintaining complete ownership of the 15 hotels before completing the takeover.

Mirae Asset also argued that none of the four major title insurance firms, including Fidelity National Financial and First American, had agreed to support the deal.

Dajia argued that Mirae Asset's actions amounted to buyer's remorse from the COVID-19 pandemic, which crippled the hospitality industry in early 2020.

To enforce the multibillion-dollar contract, Dajia filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery in April 2020. The court ruled in favor of Mirae Asset nine months later.

Dajia made an appeal earlier this year, but the top court of Delaware decided to uphold the initial verdict, noting that the plaintiff had breached a clause in the contract.