Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 8, 2021 / 8:36 AM

'Zombie fires' burn despite temperatures plunging to 74 degrees below zero

By Adam Douty, Accuweather.com
Russia Cold Delyankir

Bone-chilling conditions are being reported across parts of Siberia, which has been experiencing some of the coldest air on Earth in recent days. Despite a blast of cold that is the most extreme in nearly eight years, "zombie fires" continued to burn beneath the frozen landscape.

On Tuesday evening, the temperature in Delyankir, Russia, fell to 75 degrees below zero, making it the lowest temperature recorded in that location since January 2014. Last winter, the temperature fell to a minimum 73 below zero on Jan. 18.

Advertisement

Delyankir is located in remote eastern Russia about 300 miles to the north of the Sea of Oshkosh.

The region is known for its extreme cold. Oymyakon, located about 90 miles to the southwest of Delyankir, is touted as the coldest permanently inhabited place on Earth with a record low of 90 below zero that occurred in 1933.

RELATED Moon to align with 3 planets on Friday evening

On Tuesday evening, local time, the temperature in Oymyakon plunged to minus 72 degrees, brutal to be sure, but still 1 degree shy of where the mercury bottomed out there last January.

Oymyakon, Russia: The Coldest Town on Earth
Oymyakon, Russia: the coldest town on Earth
Advertisement

It was cold enough for local schools to close late last week, according to The Siberian Times. When temperatures fall below minus 63 degrees, children younger than 11 stay home. Anytime temperatures are "milder" than 63 below zero, all students are expected to attend class. At minus 65 degrees, all in-person classes are canceled.

The extreme cold may have been able to cancel school for some kids in the region, but it had a harder time extinguishing some of nature's most unrelenting wildfires, which have continued to burn right through the brutal cold snap. Peat fires, also known as "zombie fires," can burn for months or even years at a time. Video obtained by The Siberian Times and posted on Twitter showed smoke rising from the depths of a snowy landscape last week as the fires continued burning underground.

RELATED Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii

"I [saw] them near to grasslands close to the village of Khara Tumul, not far from Oymyakon," local photographer Semyon Sivtsev told The Siberian Times. "It was in the area where wildfires were burning in the summer."

Advertisement

"I know at least one zombie peat fire burning for several years in the area of Mundullakh, not far from Oymyakon," Sivtsev said. The fire was ultimately extinguished by snowmelt and heavy rains, according to Sivtsev.

Peat fires smolder under ice and snow during the winter only to emerge in the spring, according to Nature. Peat is a layer of soil that often consists largely of decaying plant material, and the fires that it fuels can release vast amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere since peatlands are carbon-rich.

RELATED 'Weather bomb' brings heavy rains, flooding to Ireland, Northern Ireland

The wildfire season across Yakutia, Russia's largest territory and home to Oymyakon, was one of the worst on record for the region as nearly 31,000 square miles were charred, according to The Siberian Times. These fires can ignite peat which in turn can smolder for years, even under snow and ice and through some of the world's lowest temperatures.

The extreme winter climate of far northeastern Asia is also referred to as the "Pole of Cold," according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Jim Andrews.

"The Siberian 'Pole of Cold' is located within the Sakha Republic, or Yakutia, in northeastern Asia," Andrews said. "In winter, it is the coldest inhabited area on Earth -- only the tops of the great Antarctica and Greenland ice sheets are colder."

Advertisement

Normally in Delyankir, high temperatures of 40 to 50 degrees below zero range from the middle of November through the middle of February. The normal low temperature during the time dips into the minus 60s.

During a record cold stretch of weather last winter, Yakutsk experienced one of the longest stretches of temperatures below minus 40 degrees in at least 14 years. Yakutsk is also situated in eastern Russia, about 500 miles to the southwest of Delyankir.

Widespread snow cover, the lack of heating due to a low sun angle and no nearby large bodies of water tend to make the region prime for extremely low temperatures during the depths of winter.

Huge bodies of water tend to retain heat better than land, so places that are situated closer to large bodies of water tend to be milder compared to places that are landlocked far from a body of water.

This cold snap comes less than six months after the region baked in record heat. Back in late June, temperatures in Oymyakon soared to 88.8 degrees, the hottest it has ever been in June up to that point.

While temperatures typically do not remain at levels currently seen across the region for much more than a few days to a week at a time, it is unlikely the region will have a significant turn to milder conditions anytime soon.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Olaf Scholz elected, sworn in to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany
World News // 1 hour ago
Olaf Scholz elected, sworn in to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Olaf Scholz has officially succeeded Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany, becoming the ninth person to hold the post since the end of World War II and beginning a new era for the first time in more than 15 years.
South Korea's COVID-19 cases continue to soar as hospital beds run low
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea's COVID-19 cases continue to soar as hospital beds run low
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- South Korea reported a new record high of daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, surpassing 7,000 for the first time while critical cases continue to strain hospital bed capacity in the worst outbreak the country has seen.
Chilean lawmakers approve same-sex marriage
World News // 13 hours ago
Chilean lawmakers approve same-sex marriage
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Chile on Tuesday approved a measure to legalize same-sex marriage and grant couples parental rights ahead of the nation's presidential runoff Dec. 19.
Reports: French police arrest Saudi accused in Jamal Khashoggi slaying
World News // 17 hours ago
Reports: French police arrest Saudi accused in Jamal Khashoggi slaying
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- French police on Tuesday arrested a Saudi man suspected of participating in the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, unnamed authorities said.
China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
World News // 21 hours ago
China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- China, as promised, reacted sternly Tuesday to President Biden ordering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, meaning no American officials or dignitaries will attend the quadrennial Games.
U.S., Japanese forces simulate war games in 'Resolute Dragon' exercises
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S., Japanese forces simulate war games in 'Resolute Dragon' exercises
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. troops and members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force are participating in a bilateral training exercise in the Far East called "Resolute Dragon."
EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection
World News // 23 hours ago
EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Tuesday said it's safe and effective for people to receive different COVID-19 vaccine formulations produced by different companies -- a process known as "mixing and matching."
Whistleblower says Britain abandoned Afghan allies during military evacuation
World News // 23 hours ago
Whistleblower says Britain abandoned Afghan allies during military evacuation
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A whistleblower who used to work for a top British diplomatic office gave evidence on Tuesday to parliamentary investigators and said Britain abandoned allies in Afghanistan during the chaotic evacuation in August.
'Weather bomb' brings heavy rains, flooding to Ireland, Northern Ireland
World News // 1 day ago
'Weather bomb' brings heavy rains, flooding to Ireland, Northern Ireland
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A major storm swept across parts of Ireland and Northern Ireland on Tuesday, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and flooding to the region and leaving tens of thousands of people with no electricity.
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
World News // 1 day ago
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday formally announced that it's shifting its official work week from Sunday to Thursday to Monday to Friday, becoming one of the few Middle Eastern nations to do so.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Attorney: Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Attorney: Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement